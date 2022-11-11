FhQQOulVIAAPtKW.jpeg

Twenty-two residents at 3217 San Bruno Ave. are displaced, and three people are injured, after a car crashed into a garage following a collision with another vehicle. (San Francisco Fire Department) 

Nearly two dozen residents of San Francisco's Bayview are displaced and three people are recovering from serious injuries after two vehicles crashed into each other, and one subsequently crashed into the garage of a three-story, multi-level home.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on Friday morning that 18 adults and four children were displaced from 3217 San Bruno Ave. after a Tesla crashed through the building's garage and struck its gas and water lines just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

