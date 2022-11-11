Nearly two dozen residents of San Francisco's Bayview are displaced and three people are recovering from serious injuries after two vehicles crashed into each other, and one subsequently crashed into the garage of a three-story, multi-level home.
The San Francisco Fire Department said on Friday morning that 18 adults and four children were displaced from 3217 San Bruno Ave. after a Tesla crashed through the building's garage and struck its gas and water lines just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Tesla collided with the garage moments after a crash with a Toyota Prius, injuring all three people in the two cars.
Fire officials on Thursday night said firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools — otherwise known as the "jaws of life" — to rescue the victims, all of whom were recovering from serious injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as of Friday morning.
The Northern California Red Cross told The Examiner in an emailed statement on Friday that three volunteers responded to the scene. Officials said it's unknown how long the residents will be displaced following the "significant" damage to one building and "another building's utilities were impacted."
Many of the displaced residents "were able to gather essential personal belongings before leaving for the night," according to the Red Cross, and the organization's disaster financial assistance allowed residents to stay where they choose.
Police are investigating the crash, according to the fire department. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner in a statement that anyone with information about the accident can call the department at 415-575-4444, or text TIP411 by leading the message with "SFPD."
A spokesperson with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection also didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.