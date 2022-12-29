The museums of art, culture, science and history in San Francisco define the ways its citizens think and learn. Here are some exhibits that everyone should see before they leave this year, and a few to look forward to in 2023.

DON'T MISS:

flower seller

"Flower Seller" Diego Rivera, 1941. On exhibit at the SFMOMA.
kongkee

"The Tears" Kongkee, 2020. On exhibit at the Asian Art Museum.
diebenkorn

"Green" by Richard Diebenkorn, 1986. On exhibit at the deYoung Museum.
family matters

"Chappaqua backyard" by Gillian Laub, 2000.
bollywood

Maharaja Sher Singh and companions watching a dance performance, approx. 1850. Pakistan; Lahore.

