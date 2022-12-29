The museums of art, culture, science and history in San Francisco define the ways its citizens think and learn. Here are some exhibits that everyone should see before they leave this year, and a few to look forward to in 2023.
DON'T MISS:
1. Diego Rivera's "America" at the S.F. MOMA
The exhibit features more than 150 of Rivera’s paintings, frescoes, and drawings and huge projections of the murals he created in Mexico and the United States. The museum cites the collection as "the most in-depth examination of the artist’s work in over two decades", and it is truly an encompassing experience.
2. Kongkee's "Warring States Cyberpunk" at the Asian Art Museum
Acclaimed animator and visual artist Kongkee designed an immersive exhibit that is an animated futurist fantasy — part comic book, part motion picture. The epic traces the legendary Chinese poet Qu Yuan’s soul on a journey from the ancient Chu Kingdom to an imagined 21st century Asia of cyborgs, electro rock, and romantic reunions.
3. "Richard Diebenkorn in Color at Crown Point Press" at the deYoung
The deYoung has been conducting a year-long centennial celebration of Diebenkorn's work throughout 2022. Diebenkorn made his first color prints at Crown Point Press in 1980 and produced many more over the following 13 years. Highlights of this exhibition include his largest print, Green, 1986, and his last prints, High Green Version I and Version II, completed shortly before his death in 1993.
4. "Family Matters" by Gillian Laub at the Contemporary Jewish Museum
For the last two decades, American photographer Gillian Laub has used the camera to investigate how society’s most complex questions are often writ large in our most intimate relationships. The exhibition becomes a microcosm of a deeply conflicted nation as it moves through time.
COMING UP:
5. "Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art" at the Asian Art Museum
This exhibit, co-organized by the Asian Art Museum and the Cincinnati Art Museum, will feature art from south-southeast Asia and the Himalayas to explore vital connections between movement, life, and the spirit. This will be the first time in an American museum that the audience is invited to experience the interplay between visual arts and dance in the Indian cultural sphere, from ancient rituals to the glamour of Bollywood.
