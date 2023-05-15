Dog group photo at the Marina Green Friday, March 24, 2023

A new phone scam is targeting the owners of lost pets in San Francisco.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Animal Care & Control is warning owners of missing pets about a new scam looking to take advantage of their plight.  

According to the agency, scammers are reaching out to people who have posted on social media about their lost pet using a number that appears to be the shelter's primary phone number, 415-554-6364.

