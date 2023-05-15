spotlight New scam targets owners of lost pets, says SF Animal Care & Control By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A new phone scam is targeting the owners of lost pets in San Francisco. Craig Lee/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Francisco Animal Care & Control is warning owners of missing pets about a new scam looking to take advantage of their plight. According to the agency, scammers are reaching out to people who have posted on social media about their lost pet using a number that appears to be the shelter's primary phone number, 415-554-6364.The scammers then identify themselves as staff members, tell the owner that the shelter has found their pet, and ask for payment through digital apps or gift cards from various retailers. "SF Animal Care & Control staff will never ask for service payments to be made over the phone, the agency wrote in a Facebook post. Owners can search for or report a lost pet on SF Animal Care & Control's website. Residents can also report a found pet through the same link. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pets Scam Animals James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Contra Costa, Marin join $7.5M CVS settlement over expired meds, baby food Updated 46 min ago Castro bakery, SF point fingers in smashed door saga Updated 9 min ago SF supe, prez call for state, federal probe of Banko Brown killing Updated 1 hr ago BART adding early trains for Bay to Breakers this weekend Updated 1 hr ago New scam targets owners of lost pets, says SF Animal Care & Control Updated 1 hr ago DA publishes video of Banko Brown killing at SF Walgreens Updated 3 hrs ago Our Partners The Untold Story: When Redevelopment Built A SOMA Community Instead Of Tearing It Down Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco