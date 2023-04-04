555 California Street Glass

A view of 555 California Street, formerly the Bank of America Center, on March 14, 2023. Firefighters blocked off the street due to fears more glass could fall off the building due to heavy winds. 

San Francisco on Tuesday announced new safety requirements for its tallest buildings after a wave of brutal storms in March slammed The City’s infrastructure, causing glass to shatter and, in some cases, fall, from half-a-dozen high-rises.

The updated policy from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection now mandates accelerated facade inspections for buildings which are 15 stories or taller and built after 1998.

