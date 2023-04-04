San Francisco on Tuesday announced new safety requirements for its tallest buildings after a wave of brutal storms in March slammed The City’s infrastructure, causing glass to shatter and, in some cases, fall, from half-a-dozen high-rises.
The updated policy from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection now mandates accelerated facade inspections for buildings which are 15 stories or taller and built after 1998.
Owners will be forced to have a licensed architect or engineer evaluation of their entire building facade “to ensure the safety and stability of all facade elements, including windows,” officials said in a release. The department hopes that the new requirement will identify cracks or other potential issues that could lead to glass failure or other unsafe conditions.
Under the old program, structures built after 1998 were not required to undergo inspections until 30 years after the building was constructed. Of the six buildings where glass fell during the recent storm systems, half of them are less than 30 years old, and would not have had to submit a facade evaluation under the previous system.
The parade of severe storms not only dumped pools of precipitation on the Bay Area, but also brought ferocious winds — reported as high as nearly 100 mph at the region’s highest peaks and almost 80 mph in downtown San Francisco — which were the primary source of the broken skyscraper windows. Among the buildings damaged by the storms were the former Bank of America Center, the Union Bank Building, the Millenium Tower and Salesforce East, which the San Francisco Chronicle reported had windows splinter or pop on every floor from 11 to 30.
The department of building inspection was authorized to expand its current policy after Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration last week.
"This is an important step we are taking to ensure the safety of all of our buildings to keep our residents safe,” Breed said. “I want to thank the department of building inspection for their work to not only respond immediately to these glass issues during the storms, but also for quickly taking on this critical program expansion.”
The 71 impacted buildings will receive a letter from The City and owners will have six months to return safety reports, which the agency will review and potentially issue notices for those that require additional work to comply with city code.
“This is a smart and straightforward evaluation that will give building owners additional insight so they can maintain their properties responsibly and help ensure the safety of our city,” department of building inspection director Patrick O’Riordan said. “We will officially inform building owners of the new requirement later this month.”
The damaged structures were just a part of the overwhelming damage caused by the atmospheric river-fueled weather. Countless trees toppled over across the Bay Area, including nearly 700 in San Francisco alone from March to March 22. As of last week, PG&E had removed nearlty 14,000 trees across its network which damaged infrastructure.