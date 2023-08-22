4th_king crosswalk demo

Scores of citizens, activists and mourners demonstrated in the intersection at King and Fourth streets. Many pushed strollers to honor the memory of a 4-year-old girl who was struck and fatally injured in the area on Aug. 15.

 Andrew Fortin-Caldera/The Examiner

A week after a 4-year-old girl was mortally wounded in a crash a stone's throw from Oracle Park, San Francisco residents and activists gathered where the child and her parents were struck to mourn the loss of life and call upon City leaders to take meaningful action to increase traffic safety.

Walk San Francisco — a nonprofit group dedicated to making The City the most pedestrian-friendly metropolis in the country — organized the Tuesday afternoon rally at the intersection of Fourth and King streets. District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey and SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin attended to express their sympathies and affirm The City's commitment to effecting change, all while impatient drivers blared their horns at one another in the rush hour traffic a few yards away.

Rallygoers created a memorial of stuffed animals and heartfelt notes mourning the 4-year-old girl.

Advocates for safe streets argued the designs of intersections throughout San Francisco lead to regular collisions and near-misses.

