A week after a 4-year-old girl was mortally wounded in a crash a stone's throw from Oracle Park, San Francisco residents and activists gathered where the child and her parents were struck to mourn the loss of life and call upon City leaders to take meaningful action to increase traffic safety.
Walk San Francisco — a nonprofit group dedicated to making The City the most pedestrian-friendly metropolis in the country — organized the Tuesday afternoon rally at the intersection of Fourth and King streets. District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey and SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin attended to express their sympathies and affirm The City's commitment to effecting change, all while impatient drivers blared their horns at one another in the rush hour traffic a few yards away.
Scores of citizens and mourners erected a memorial of stuffed animals and heartfelt notes before they took to the nearby intersection, many pushing strollers in an homage to the girl's life in the moments leading up to the fatal crash.
On Aug. 15, about 5:15 p.m., the girl and her parents entered the intersection at Fourth and King streets. She was seated in a stroller being pushed by her father, when an SUV failed to stop for the foot traffic.
The girl and her father were struck, though her mother was not reported to be injured. The girl and her father were taken to a hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.
The father was treated, while the girl died of her wounds. She was the 11th pedestrian to die in a traffic collision in 2023 in The City, according to Walk SF.
The crash prompted immediate public outcry, and advocates for safe streets argued the design of the intersection and others like it leads to regular collisions and near-misses that contribute to The City's failure to reach the goal outlined in its Vision Zero policy.
"It is deadly to design a street as a freeway entrance when it’s actually a neighborhood street," Executive Director of Walk SF Jodie Medeiros told The Examiner. "We need streets designed for safety first, and that’s just not the case at too many intersections including Fourth and King."
Mayor London Breed on Monday directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to implement several safety upgrades at the intersection, and said officials will inspect similar problematic crossings throughout The City.
Tumlin told rallygoers on Tuesday that the changes would be made to intersection within three weeks, and Amanda Eaken, chair of the SFMTA board, pledged her agency would implement the upgrades quickly. However, Eaken also acknowledged the Monday directive only focused on one dangerous intersection out of several dozen peppered throughout The City.
"Mayor Breed's directive makes clear that we must think at a system-wide level, we must think about city-wide solutions and we must ensure that our city is safe for all," Eaken said. "We must accelerate the pace at which we fix these problems."
Eaken said at the rally she was committed to bring a policy reiterating the transportation agency's commitment to Vision Zero to the agency's board for consideration. She said the policy would build upon Breed's directive and move to address dual right turn lanes throughout San Francisco, slow vehicles in The City's "High Injury Network" and explore other methods to "slow down and calm" traffic on City streets.
Similarly, Dorsey and Eaken cited California Assembly Bill 645 — which would create a new speed camera program in several cities throughout the state — as an avenue The City could explore to address traffic safety. The cameras would take a picture of a car's license plate if the vehicle is breaking the speed limit, which would result in an automated ticket being mailed to the driver.
"We need to change fundamentally people's understanding of what it is to be driving through neighborhoods that are densely populated in a time when our city is getting bigger," Dorsey said. "We have a moral obligation to do more to ensure that our streets and sidewalks are safe."
Walk SF commended the steps City officials have taken to address the ongoing safety issues at San Francisco intersections, but stressed authorities need to work inclusively and plan thoroughly to effect long-lasting safety changes.
"Vision Zero is absolutely the right approach, but The City has to bring solutions to our streets much faster and more comprehensively," Medeiros said. "We need The City – and that means all agencies, not just SFMTA – to really focus on Vision Zero. If this isn’t a wakeup call for our City in bringing more focus on Vision Zero, what will it take?"