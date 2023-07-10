002

Mission Dolores Park's annual hill bomb has been an unofficial, illicit phenomenon among the Bay Area skateboard community since as early as 2016. However, the event has resulted in several major injuries and at least one death over the years.

 Michael Barba/ The Examiner

More than a hundred people – most of them minors – were arrested or cited on Saturday at the controversial and unofficial Mission Dolores Park "hill bomb," which draws throngs of spectators annually to watch skaters speed down The City's hilly streets.

81 juveniles were cited and 32 adults were arrested for rioting, conspiracy and remaining on the scene after the San Francisco Police Department ordered congregants to disperse from the skating event, during which several MUNI cars were vandalized, fires were lit and an SFPD sergeant was injured, according to a department statement.

