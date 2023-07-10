More than a hundred people – most of them minors – were arrested or cited on Saturday at the controversial and unofficial Mission Dolores Park "hill bomb," which draws throngs of spectators annually to watch skaters speed down The City's hilly streets.
81 juveniles were cited and 32 adults were arrested for rioting, conspiracy and remaining on the scene after the San Francisco Police Department ordered congregants to disperse from the skating event, during which several MUNI cars were vandalized, fires were lit and an SFPD sergeant was injured, according to a department statement.
Groups of skateboarders and bicyclists began arriving at Mission Dolores Park and surrounding areas about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police reported. Additional officers were sent to patrol the area and police erected street barricades on Dolores Street "to address public safety concerns and crowd control which have been issues for prior events."
Officers were sent about 7:10 p.m. to Cumberland and Dolores streets to escort residents who were afraid to enter their homes due to hill bomb spectators lighting fireworks in the area, the SFPD reported. While escorting the residents, an unidentified 16-year-old boy reportedly approached an SFPD sergeant and spat in his face.
While the sergeant attempted to detain the teenaged boy, a 15-year-old girl "tried to interfere" with the arrest, according to the SFPD. The sergeant suffered lacerations on his face and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the altercation.
As additional officers detained and arrested the two teens, the onlooking crowd began to throw throw ignited fireworks, smoke bombs, glass bottles and cans. Police began ordering the crowd to disperse from the event about 7:15 p.m. due to the escalation in violence.
While officers were attempting to get the crowds to leave the area, the SFPD received reports of gunshots near 18th and Church streets, where police found an occupied Muni being blocked and vandalized by spectators. Two other occupied Muni cars were also blocked and vandalized in the area, police reported.
Just after 8:10 p.m., a group of about 200 people began removing barricades from 18th and Dolores streets and continued to defy police orders to leave the area. A group of officers followed the crowd to Dolores and Guerrero Streets, where a mass arrest was conducted.
Mission Local reported officers in riot gear corralled and zip tied the group of mostly young congregants before placing them onto two Muni busses to be taken to Mission Police Station, located about two blocks away from Mission Dolores Park. The outlet also reported many of the teenagers were kept on the busses for several hours and were not released to their parents until the early morning hours of Sunday.
The SFPD's use of force to shut down the illegal hill bomb event drew criticism from some corners of The City. District Supervisor Dean Preston took to Twitter on Sunday morning to decry the department's treatment of the congregants.
"I’m at a loss to explain this abuse of power, waste of money, and trauma inflicted on our young people," Preston said. "I’m ashamed of our City leadership for this type of militarization of our streets and attack on our youth. People deserve answers."
Ex // Top Stories
After a test run with confusingly coincidental origins, a massive blue laser will once again shine in Nob Hill this month
Seven years before the team agreed to acquire CP3, Warriors fans had to reconcile welcoming one of their most bitter rivals with open arms
The commercial corridor's merchants association is working to bring The City’s creative thinkers and artists to the neighborhood
Last night scores of police officers were deployed to Dolores Street to disrupt an annual skateboarding tradition. Armed in riot gear, they issued dispersal orders, threatened tear gas, and then arrested, ziptied, and detained many children for hours. https://t.co/tacfWunweJ— Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) July 9, 2023
Meanwhile, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club expressed outrage on Instagram and demanded "an immediate and comprehensive independent investigation" into the arrests made by the SFPD and a full explanation as to why the department deployed riot officers to the event.
"The SFPD response was excessive, disproportionate, and resulted in one of the most violent police actions in recent memory involving riot gear, batons, rifles, and the drawing of guns," the club said. "This display highlights a clear lack of understanding and practice of de-escalation techniques within the police force."
SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a prepared statement that the police crackdown on the annual hill bomb was carried out in the interest of preserving public safety.
"This dangerous and unlawful behavior put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse," Scott said. "This behavior will not be tolerated in our city and I thank our officers for taking action to hold those accountable who brazenly engaged in reckless and dangerous behavior and violated the law. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."
Spread largely through word of mouth, Mission Dolores Park's annual hill bomb has been an unofficial, illicit phenomenon among the Bay Area skateboard community since as early as 2016, when the event came with major sponsorship from skate shops such as Snack Skateboards and FTC.
However, past iterations of the impromptu hill bomb have resulted in major injuries and at least one death.
In 2020, 23-year-old bicyclist Andrew Sanders died two days after striking his head following a collision with a skateboarder. A year prior to Sanders' death, skateboarder and entrepreneur Tomoko Oikawa fractured her skulled and remained comatose for weeks after suffering a rough fall during the unsanctioned hill bomb.
In an interview with Bigfoot Magazine following her recovery, Oikawa said the unofficial event's rise in popularity has led to lapses is safety and an increase in disorder, similar to the disturbances that plagued Saturday's hill bomb.
"There’s now side shows, fights, skaters jumping on cars and ambulances while homies are trying to go to the hospital after getting smoked," Oikawa told the skateboard magazine. "It’s just total mayhem, I remember when it used to be once a year and much safer, there were even side cones. Now people that don’t respect the skating community are putting matters into their hands, pushing it to happen more than once a year, and so many people are paying the price for it."