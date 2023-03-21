28385567_web1_220426-SFE-ZOOMO_1

A delivery worker rides a Zoomo electric bike along Columbus Avenue. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Want a free e-bike courtesy of San Francisco? Here’s your chance.

This week, The City began accepting applications for its pilot program that will transition app-based food delivery drivers to electric bikes.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong