The one-year program, first announced last summer by the San Francisco Department of the Environment, introduces e-bikes as a cost-effective method to lessen the food delivery industry’s carbon footprint, while also helping alleviate traffic congestion by removing cars from The City’s busy streets.
The program, which costs an estimated $559,000 and is covered by a grant from the California Energy Commission, will test the impact e-bikes have on worker income, safety, and delivery efficiency. The findings could “help make the case to shift food deliveries from cars to e-bikes,” officials said.
The agency is recruiting 30 San Francisco-based food delivery workers to participate in the program, which will launch in the spring of 2023 and wrap by the spring of 2024.
The e-bikes will be provided to the participants by The City at no cost, and those that complete the four-month program will be able to keep their bike afterwards.
At the end of the study period in 2024, researchers will compare cost and emissions data from the e-bike participants and a control group of car-based delivery drivers.
“The business case we would like to make is that you could earn more per mile per delivery on an e-bike than you would in a car,” Lowell Chu, program manager for the Department of the Environment, told The Examiner in June.
Applicants must be San Francisco residents, at least 18-years-old, have previous bike riding experience in The City and be able to work as a food delivery worker for at least 20 hours per week over a four month period. They also must have access to a smartphone and healthcare.
Interested residents can apply here. The deadline is March 31.