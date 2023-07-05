"San Francisco is a hub of carbs," Alexandra Mortati, the founder of the "Women in Pizza" movement told The Examiner.
"For so long we've been taught carbs are dangerous, but San Francisco's always embraced them," she said.
It's fitting, then, that The City will host the first-ever Pizza, Beer and Bagel Festival next month.
The Aug. 19 celebration of carbohydrates in North Beach — which costs $75 for drinking adults, with cheaper tickets for attendees under 21 and free admission for children 5 years old and under — runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Stockton Street between Union and Filbert streets. It's the brainchild of one of San Francisco's well-known restaurateurs: Tony Gemignani.
Festival origins
The award-winning pizzaiolo has attended pizza festivals all around the world for more than eight years. After all that time, Gemignani thought that San Francisco deserved one, too.
As Gemignani thought about all the festivals he had attended, he concluded that one thing missing from the others: Beer.
"With all the breweries that are around in the Bay Area, I thought that was a good additive, he said.
The final element, the missing piece in Gemignani's holy triumvirate? Bagels.
"I've been wanting to get the bagel business for a long time," he said. "In the pizza industry, there's this pizza and bagel renaissance that's kind of going on."
According to Gemignani, a lot of pizza makers are also making bagels now, and it seemed like an opportunity to highlight some of the Bay Area's bagel makers in the event as well.
While Gemignani was unsure if pizza bagels will be available for consumption, attendees have no reason to fear: Daily Driver's Tamara Hicks understood the assignment.
"We make these little 'bagelinos' like very tiny bagels that are really fun," she said. "So we're gonna do like little mini pizza 'bagelinos.' "
Daily Driver has opened two shops in San Francisco since 2019, and Hicks is over the moon to be included in a food festival.
"I don't think there's ever been a bagel festival out here," she said. "I mean, one, there wasn't that many bagels until recently. I'm excited to kind of eat it all and just have fun."
Along with bonding with customers and the wider community, the festival also gives her the opportunity to spend time with her friends in the industry, who she doesn't get to see as often as she'd like.
"It's an incredible group of people," she said. "But we don't get to see each other very much or ever."
Sharing the spotlight
Forty-seven local pizzerias, bagel bakeries and breweries will participate in the event, the majority of which are based in San Francisco. Gemignani wants all of them, especially The City's pizzerias, to get their own moment in the spotlight.
"You always have New York and Chicago known for pizza," said Gemignani, who runs Tony's Pizza Napoletana in The City and several other Bay Area establishments. "But if you look at the pizzerias here, we're as good as anyone, and not just in the United States, but in the world. "I don't think we get enough notoriety for it."
Some other Bay Area establishments have been included in an effort to highlight diversity in the industry. Mortati's "Women in Pizza" booth will include four pizzaiolas from Sonoma County, the East Bay and the Peninsula.
"For years, not just in pizza, but the restaurant industry, has always been very male-dominated," said Leah Scurto, the owner of PizzaLeah in Windsor and one of the festival participants.
Scurto has been making pizzas her whole life and left the local chain Pizza My Heart after more than two decades to open her own shop in March 2020. Fortunately, due to the support of the local community, her pizza place survived the pandemic and is thriving.
Although men have represented restaurants and pizza establishments for a long time, Scurto said most of the scene's originators learned to cook from their mothers and grandmothers. There is "grandma" style pizza, after all.
"The 'Women in Pizza' movement is not like, 'Hey, we're here to take over,' " said Scurto. "It's more like, 'Hey, we're here and we're supporting each other in what we do and bringing awareness to that the fact that there are a lot of women in the pizza industry, and sometimes they are more behind the scenes.' "
Mortati, whose Orlando Food Sales is a major importer of Italian ingredients like olive oil and buffalo mozzarella, also feels strongly about bringing women front and center.
She founded the movement in 2019 with some colleagues, using it to highlight women in the pizza industry at other festivals and events. Now, they're in the process of becoming a nonprofit, hoping to offer grants and opportunities to women who, say, want to attend a pizza class or the International Pizza Expo but can't afford it.
Giving back
Nicholas Greeninger has a unique role in the unique event. The Tolago Hard Seltzer co-founder will be the only seltzer seller amid all the breweries, thanks to the drink's classification as a beer by alcohol regulators.
"We're classified as a beer, and we get to be involved in cool things like beer festivals," he said. "And hard seltzer goes great with pizza."
Greeninger isn't sure the same can be said for the bagels, even though his guava mango seltzer comes off like a "really nice mimosa."
A Bay Area native who is now based in San Francisco, events like the Pizza, Bagel and Beer Festival are among his favorite parts of his work.
"It just sounded awesome," he said. "Great community events are what we're all about."
Gemignani is also proud that a good portion of the proceeds of the event will go toward five local charities: Slice Out Hunger, the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation, Saints Peter and Paul School and the North Beach Business Association.
"You're not going to see a pizza festival that's going to raise nearly $100,000 — and that's what we're aiming to raise — for five charities," he said.
"So, it's not a big moneymaker," he added. "That's not what it's for. It's used to celebrate San Francisco pizza, or pizzerias in San Francisco, those bagel shops and breweries, and doing something cool in the neighborhood."