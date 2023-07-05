 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick spotlight

Pizza, bagels and beer come to unique North Beach festival next month

Tony Gemignani, owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana making a Detroit Rosa pizza

Tony Gemignani, owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana making a Detroit Rosa pizza with cup and char pepperoni and basil, with a Sweet Grandma pan pizza on the right in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

"San Francisco is a hub of carbs," Alexandra Mortati, the founder of the "Women in Pizza" movement told The Examiner.

"For so long we've been taught carbs are dangerous, but San Francisco's always embraced them," she said.

Tony Gemignani, tossing pizza dough

World Champion Pizza Maker, Tony Gemignani, tossing pizza dough at his Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 
Detroit Rosa pizza with cup and char pepperoni and basil

Detroit Rosa pizza with cup and char pepperoni and basil at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

Ex // Top Stories

New York cheese pizza with broccoli rabe and ricotta cheese

New York cheese pizza with broccoli rabe and ricotta cheese at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred