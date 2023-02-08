City officials have announced a plan to install blockades along the Capp between 18th and 22nd streets. The street, which has long been associated with sex work in San Francisco, has been under increased scrutiny in recent months. Residents have complained of a surge in presumed sex workers along sidewalks and in roadways, traffic throughout the night and violent episodes, the Chronicle reported this week.
Residents and officials attribute the new Slow Street status of nearby Shotwell Street, another throughway associated with sex work, as a potential contributor to the uptick in activity on Capp Street.
In October, police planned to “crack down” on sex work in the area, following two years of lax enforcement and continued outcry from residents, Mission Local reported at the time. In October and November, two incident reports in the category of prostitution were filed by the police department, according to city data. In December, three reports were filed. In January, the number crept up to eight, including one under the classification of human trafficking.
Senate Bill 357, passed last year, decriminalized “loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution,” beginning in January 2023. Advocates of SB 357 argued that the citation had been used to profile Black and trans women. In years past, that infraction was among the most cited sex work related regulations, according to Mission Local.
And this legislation is not unique in its intent — the city has a long history of action and activism around sex work.
In 1996, San Francisco commissioned a special task force on prostitution, which ultimately found that decriminalizing prostitution, which has been floated by Mission District Supervisor Hilary Ronan in various news accounts, “could eventually reduce street prostitution and would enable the city to address the problems of the vulnerable populations who are currently part of the street economy.”
In 1995, San Francisco pioneered “John School,” the first First Offender Prostitution Program, sometimes branded as a “men’s accountability program.” The system, which is aimed at reducing recidivism of clients of prostitution, is now used across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and South Korea.
On the state level, sex workers were given immunity in a 2019 bill, which protects workers that report a list of crimes as a victim or witness and prohibits the use of condoms as evidence of sex work. A similar standard was set in San Francisco in 2017, as evidenced by police bulletins from the time that cite “criminalization of sex work” as “one of the primary barriers to reporting violence to law enforcement.”
The “Prioritizing Safety for Sex Workers” stance adopted by the San Francisco Police Department and District Attorney at the time advised against the arrest of sex workers in situations parallel to those outlined in the aforementioned SB 233. The bulletin also inspired an assembly bill, signed into law in 2018, which granted immunity to sex workers cooperating witnesses or testifying as victims.
Also in 2017, SB 1322 took effect, decriminalizing prostitution for underage persons and instead required their referral to child welfare services.
A hundred years prior, The city’s harlots stormed Central Methodist Church in the Tenderloin to demand an end to the Reverend Paul Smith’s campaign against sex work. The occupation is widely cited as the first sex worker-led protest in the U.S.