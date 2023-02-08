sf.IDriveSF.0310-e1489095371155

Senate Bill 357, passed last year, decriminalized “loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution,” beginning in January 2023.

 By Kelly Dessaint

“Little Las Vegas” will not become San Francisco’s newest cultural district.

City officials have announced a plan to install blockades along the Capp between 18th and 22nd streets. The street, which has long been associated with sex work in San Francisco, has been under increased scrutiny in recent months. Residents have complained of a surge in presumed sex workers along sidewalks and in roadways, traffic throughout the night and violent episodes, the Chronicle reported this week. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags

You May Also Like