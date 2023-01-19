f.WalkSF.0611

The project's final phase, which will be completed this year, involves painting the Ferry Building's famous clocktower. 

 By Natalie Burdick

San Francisco's Ferry Building looks good for its age, but a series of renovations will look to make the space even better.

Enhancement plans, which are slated to begin later this year and be completed over the next two years, are currently in the works for the iconic waterfront structure.

On the north side of the tower,  canopy structures and mobile overhead panels will be added to provide shade, weather protection and flexible seating options. 
The building's Bayside exterior will see the revitalization of Ferry Plaza, a 50-year-old space.

