San Francisco's Ferry Building looks good for its age, but a series of renovations will look to make the space even better.
Enhancement plans, which are slated to begin later this year and be completed over the next two years, are currently in the works for the iconic waterfront structure.
According to the Ferry Building's website, these changes will "benefit the public, protect its status as a historic landmark and support the Ferry Building Marketplace's beloved local, farm-driven and ethnically diverse merchants by improving the infrastructure and visitor circulation they need to be successful."
The north side of the building will see the addition of enclosed spaces that can support new kitchens and added indoor seating for up to three restaurants, according to the Port of San Francisco. For the exterior, canopy structures and mobile overhead panels will be added to provide shade, weather protection and flexible seating options.
A "Bay Front Kitchen" plan will extend the glassline of the Ferry Building's rear facade and will feature operable window systems. The design can accommodate two large-format waterfront restaurants with additional storefronts that will lead to the Ferry Building's central corridor.
The building's Bayside exterior will see the revitalization of Ferry Plaza, a 50-year-old space. It will be repaired and resurfaced, and a walkway which links to the Ferry Terminal will be constructed. The plaza will also accommodate more events and programming throughout the year.
According to officials, the string of enhancements coincide with a restoration of the building that began in 2019. The restoration project, which is led by Architecture Resources Group, repaired portions of the building's facade and repainted the exterior.
The project's final phase, which will be completed this year, involves painting the Ferry Building's famous clocktower.
