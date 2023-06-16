On the corner of Polk and Pine sits a little, bright red box car. For those not in the know, it might not look like much. But for locals and members of the LGBTQ community, it’s long been a place of refuge — a safe haven serving up hot, comforting meals at all hours of the night.

Long before the Castro became The City’s gay mecca, the Polk Street corridor was the center of the LGBTQ community in San Francisco. Grubstake Diner was where its members gathered over fries.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

