On the corner of Polk and Pine sits a little, bright red box car. For those not in the know, it might not look like much. But for locals and members of the LGBTQ community, it’s long been a place of refuge — a safe haven serving up hot, comforting meals at all hours of the night.
Long before the Castro became The City’s gay mecca, the Polk Street corridor was the center of the LGBTQ community in San Francisco. Grubstake Diner was where its members gathered over fries.
The diner has been around in some iteration for nearly a century, but the version most people know and love today is from 1989 when the Portuguese Santos family bought it from the previous owners.
The menu, cultivated by Fernando and Linda Santos, has barely changed and still includes Portuguese dishes like a green caldo verde soup or the bife à portuguesa, a type of steak fried in bacon fat — along with more traditional diner fare including burgers and milkshakes.
When Jimmy Consos bought the place in 2015 with co-owner Nick Pigott, he knew he didn’t want to change a single thing about it — neither the menu nor the deep ties the establishment had with the local LGBTQ community.
“I didn’t understand the magic of the community until I got here,” he told The Examiner, sitting at the tiny restaurant’s glossy wooden bar. “It’s difficult to quantify what makes this place so special.”
A Bay Area native, Consos grew up at a 24-hour diner his family had worked at since the 1970s — Pring’s in San Leandro.
Pring’s has since closed and was more of a ’50s style place, as opposed to Grubstake, which in Consos’ words, is a “San Francisco” style diner.
While diners are in Consos’ blood, he didn’t take up the life until he decided to take over Grubstake. Before that, he’d simply been another customer.
Now, he’s spent the last eight years restoring and preserving this place — a place unlike any other diner in The City.
For those who’ve never been, he advises they come late and come often: You can’t capture the essence of the diner in just one visit. “It takes a while to fall in love,” he said. For him, though, it was love at first sight.
Now the owner, he enjoys how much he’s gotten to know his regulars and their work for The City’s LGBTQ community.
He’s quick to emphasize that the advocates who come into his diner and enjoy the food are some of the most dedicated people he’s ever met, and whatever efforts he’s made to help the community pale in comparison.
“It feels amazing,” he said, just getting to stand by them and the work that they do. “I’m proud to do that.”
As Pride Month gets into full swing, the Grubstake team will be in attendance at several events Juanita MORE!’S Pride Party, Bayard Rustin Coalition Pride Reception, Pride Brunch with Gay Virginia and Donna Sachet, and marching with the San Francisco Bay Times in the Pride Parade next weekend.
Most of the advocates behind these events are Consos’ regulars. Juanita MORE! — a well-known advocate, drag queen and icon of the San Francisco Pride scene — likes to sit by the table right in front of the door, underneath two pictures of her hanging on the wall, the bottom one given to the previous owners showing her at a younger age, with thick eyeliner and an onyx wig.
In the topmost picture, she dons a large blond wig and is dressed to the nines. She gave that photo to Consos personally; he says it’ his favorite of all the photos hung about the diner.
“She watches over the restaurant,” he said with a chuckle.
Besides the photo, Consos hasn’t changed a thing about this cozy, 49-seat diner.
The mural opposite MORE!’s photo takes up an entire wall. Despite being painted nearly 50 years ago, it’s still in good shape — most likely due to the magic of MORE!’s watchful eye, Consos joked.
The mural was painted by Jason Phillips in 1976. The artist’s life partner was one of the cooks and so he did the mural for free, Consos said.
“He’s a wonderful person,” he said. “I’m in contact with him.” They even had a little party for Phillips a few months ago, although Consos is fuzzy on exactly when. “Time flies,” he said.
Still, the mural, the photos and the plastic grapes the past owner, an avid wine lover, hung from the rafters somehow don’t distract from the main event: the food.
Grubstake’s portions are generously sized, Consos insisted, and he said people should be free to indulge. Everyone is different, but the most popular dishes include all-day breakfast, burgers and homemade pies.
“Our French toast, we make it with San Francisco sourdough,” he said. “And we make really fluffy pancakes.”
One of the things Consos enjoys most about running the diner is his ability to provide comfort and service for the people in The City, working tirelessly to help others in the LGBTQ community. He pointed out that Pride is more than just a month — it’s everything leading up to it and all the work throughout the rest of the year.
This work never stops unless it’s perhaps during June, when Consos’s regulars can let off some steam and celebrate one another. Or, when they stop into Grubstake at 1 a.m. and order a Philly cheesesteak, a French dip sandwich or a milkshake.
“Advocacy only works when people work together,” he said.
This month the restaurant will slap on a fresh coat of red paint and welcome its beloved customers as they stumble in weary from the parade, fresh from a party or just looking for that bit of community.