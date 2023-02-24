Sukari, an African lioness and a staple of the San Francisco Zoo for more than a decade, has died, officials announced on Thursday. She was 20 years old.
“Sukari,” whose name means “sugar” in Swahili, was the matriarch of the zoo’s African lion pride.
She “was stoic in nature, however once you got to know her, she would melt your heart,” zoo officials tweeted. “Sukari loved horse shanks, pork loin and goat's milk and loved to play soccer with her indestructible boomer balls, playing in the habitat’s moated area and slamming the balls against the walls.”
That's a life any of us can admire.
Officials described her as “an incredible ambassador who helped educate our guests on the importance of lion conservation.” Her legacy will continue to be carried on at the zoo by her son Jasiri, as well as her eight grandkids and two great grandkids.
“She was stoic and fierce, but trusting with her long-time caretakers, and guests could see her close relationship with the other lions as she was always close-by them,” Dominick Dorsa, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and wellness, said in a release. “We learned a lot from her, and she will be missed.”
Sukari was born in 2002 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was transferred to San Francisco in 2009 as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ "Species Survival Plan," an effort to sustain populations of threatened or endangered species.
The lioness had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for splenic lymphoma since October.
The average lifespan of an African lion is 15 to 18 years and 25 years in captivity.
"We are heartbroken for the loss of our beloved Sukari," Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said. "We are also encouraged that advanced treatment of her cancer gave her some comfort, as both her appetite and behavior improved significantly over time, in part due to our integrated wellness approach, which gave Sukari the best care possible for an aged animal with cancer."