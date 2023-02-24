SF Zoo's lion dies

“Sukari,” whose name means “sugar” in Swahili, was the matriarch of the zoo’s African lion pride.

 San Francisco Zoo

Sukari, an African lioness and a staple of the San Francisco Zoo for more than  a decade, has died, officials announced on Thursday. She was 20 years old.

“Sukari,” whose name means “sugar” in Swahili, was the matriarch of the zoo’s African lion pride.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like