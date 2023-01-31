Celebrate Groundhog Day by dedicating yourself to change and visiting over 2,000 exotic, endangered and rescued animals.
The San Francisco Zoo is offering free admission on Thursday for anybody who pledges to make a change in their life, no matter how big or small, for the betterment of the environment.
Since Groundhog Day has become a metaphor for events or actions that recur over and over again — like Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow or when Bill Murray was stuck in an endless time loop in the 1993 hit film bearing the holiday’s name — the zoo is using the promotion to encourage people to stray from their routine and make at least one positive difference in their everyday life.
Zoo officials suggested habits such as carpooling, utilizing reusable containers, buying sustainable seafood, riding a bike more than a car, stopping the use of single-use plastic bags or being cautious when using products with palm oil in them.
The park's outdoor lantern festival, "Glowfari," has also been extended
In order to receive your free-admission ticket, fill out a form on the zoo’s website where you’re asked to commit yourself to positive environmental change. Once your entry is submitted, you will receive an email which you can present at the zoo’s entrance for free admission on Feb. 2 only. Visitors can also make their pledge at the gate of the event. Parking fees are not included, but there’s no price for keeping your bike at the zoo, which is even more reason to take up that change.
Now, your pledge will be made completely on the honors system — the zoo won’t be following up by sending a representative to make sure you’re making good on your promise. But let's hope the weight of a guilty conscience is a hefty enough price to pay which will prevent most from skirting the rules here.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m. Tickets normally cost $25 for adults and $18 for children, while reduced to $22 and $15 respectively for San Francisco residents.