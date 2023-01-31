21963856_web1_200625-sfe-penguins_1

Celebrate Groundhog Day by dedicating yourself to change and visiting over 2,000 exotic, endangered and rescued animals, including these penguins.

Celebrate Groundhog Day by dedicating yourself to change and visiting over 2,000 exotic, endangered and rescued animals.

The San Francisco Zoo is offering free admission on Thursday for anybody who pledges to make a change in their life, no matter how big or small, for the betterment of the environment.

