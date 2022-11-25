Our lemurs enjoyed a yummy #Thanksgiving feast which included turkey made of leafeater biscuit, mushrooms, endive, brussel sprouts, roasted pumpkin and jello in the cups! Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/4jEeaq2mVd
The chimpanzees also ate Brussels sprouts, as well as peppers stuffed with wild rice, fresh parsley, cranberries, maple sausage and gluten-free pumpkin pie with pecans. Zoo caregivers typically only feed the chimpanzees meat on rare occasions.
Jane Goodall discovered that chimps both hunt & consume meat which can be up to 6% of their diet. Chimpanzee hunters share fresh meat with other troop members. Here at #SFZoo, caregivers cook & feed meat to our troop a few times a year, including #Thanksgiving. Gombus is a fan! pic.twitter.com/BxUBo2jErC
Chimpsgiving! Our troop enjoyed wild rice stuffed peppers, cranberries, fresh paisley, brussel sprouts, homemade vegan gluten free pumpkin pie with pecans & maple sausage. They only get meat a few times a year i it’s an extra special treat 😋 pic.twitter.com/4B5nmv6aKP
Last Christmas was not one such occasion with meat on the menu. The zoo's troop of chimpanzees enjoyed stuffing, Roma tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, endive and homemade kettle corn for dessert.
Whether some of the zoo's animals will enjoy a special spread for the holiday this year remains to be seen, but you just might be able to see them eat it if there is one.
The San Francisco Zoo is open every day, including Christmas and other holidays. Officials encourage prospective visitors to make reservations online. Residents of The City can receive $3 or $4 discounts on single-day tickets, while zoo members get free admission.