Lemur_Thanksgiving_004.JPG

A lemur enjoys a Thanksgiving-themed meal as part of the San Francisco Zoo's holiday celebrations in 2010. The lemurs enjoyed another impressive spread this year. (Photo Courtesy: San Francisco Zoo)

 San Francisco Zoo

If you were impressed with your Thanksgiving spread, just wait until you learn what some of the San Francisco Zoo's primates ate to honor the holiday.

The zoo's lemurs and chimpanzees enjoyed special servings on Turkey Day, during which the zoo remained open to visitors.

