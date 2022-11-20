CALIF RECALL 6

San Francisco will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday during this year’s talks in Bangkok, Thailand. 

“President Biden and I look forward to welcoming APEC Leaders to San Francisco next year and to a successful meeting where we will promote economic growth and prosperity for the American people, and people throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Harris in a statement. 

