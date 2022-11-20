San Francisco will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday during this year’s talks in Bangkok, Thailand.
“President Biden and I look forward to welcoming APEC Leaders to San Francisco next year and to a successful meeting where we will promote economic growth and prosperity for the American people, and people throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Harris in a statement.
The Oakland native, a former California senator and former San Francisco district attorney added, “there is no better place to host APEC 2023 than California, a state known for economic innovation.”
Comparing the house speaker's 13-minute valedictory speech and the former president's 63-minute reelection address demonstrates why one will be venerated for her historic contributions and the other ridiculed as a failure of democracy
The APEC summit hosts the leaders and heads of government of the forum’s 21 participating governments. APEC is a regional economic forum focused on promoting sustainable growth throughout the Asia-Pacific. The countries involved with the forum represent 38% of the global population and over 60% of GDP, Reuters reports.
Harris specified that San Francisco’s summit will seek to “work with APEC economies to make new sustainability and decarbonization commitments.” The summit will take place during the week of Nov. 12, 2023.
Governor Gavin Newsom and CAL FIRE announced Wednesday that California is safely out of the woods — wildfire season is over in most of the state.
State leaders expressed their support of the selection, highlighting the state’s unique representation of APEC’s goals for Asia-Pacific integration and economic innovations.
“California has long been an economic and cultural bridge between the United States and Asia, making our city the perfect choice to welcome the heads of state and other world leaders,” stated Senator Dianne Feinstein in a statement following Vice President Harris’ announcement.
Rampant bird flu increased the price of this year’s Thanksgiving fowl. Climate change may also be to blame
Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated San Francisco’s “deep cultural and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region” and intimate history with the United Nations. In 1945, the city hosted the charter that established the international organization.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.