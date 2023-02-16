Bivalent vaccine SF

Eugene Copes, gets his Covid booster shot at a vaccine clinic at Rosa Parks Elementary School. San Francisco is ending its COVID public health declaration on Feb. 28.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, the Health Officer's "Safer Return Together" health order and additional edicts will end Feb. 28, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday

The move aligns with the end of the state's own COVID-19 state of emergency, which expires the same day. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like