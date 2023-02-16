San Francisco's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, the Health Officer's "Safer Return Together" health order and additional edicts will end Feb. 28, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
The move aligns with the end of the state's own COVID-19 state of emergency, which expires the same day.
S.F. Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said: “While the ending of the public health emergency declaration and health orders does not mean the end of COVID-19, we are in a better place than we were three years ago, and the effective tools we now have, such as at-home tests, vaccines, boosters and treatments will continue to save lives.”
According to SFDPH, The City "has one of the highest primary vaccination series completion rates in the nation" as 38% of residents have received the updated bivalent booster. This places San Francisco "well ahead of state and national rates."
With the end of the "Safer Return Together" health order, the Health Officer plans on issuing separate orders for hospitals, skilled-nursing and other healthcare facilities and jail settings.
Under the first order, staff in these settings will have to wear a mask when interacting with patients, clients or those in incarceration. However members of the general public will not be required to mask up.
Masking requirements for both the public and staff in homeless shelters will also come to an end.
SFDPH notes that those operating such facilities "can decide to be more restrictive than local health guidelines and may still implement their own requirements."
With the COVID-19 federal emergency ending on May 11, SFDPH encourages eligible residents to seek currently free resources like at-home tests, treatments for those who test positive and the updated bivalent booster.
The department will continue monitoring discussions around COVID-19 vaccination schedules and will adjust existing local requirements once recommendations are made at the state and federal levels.