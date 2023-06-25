When Rick Shelton walks down the street in San Francisco’s Chinatown, heads turn.
Fully ensconced in his drag-queen alter ego, Shelton greets tourists and passersby as one of San Francisco’s iconic historical characters: Countess Lola Montez, a notorious dancer who landed in San Francisco in 1853.
Shelton has led a walking tour of Chinatown and the Barbary Coast, San Francisco’s former red-light district, for the last 12 years. But his tour is not like the rest.
This is not just because he hikes the hills of San Francisco, donning a voluminous skirt and petticoat. He also adopts an Irish accent — Montez was originally Eliza Gilbert from Ireland — that he can slip in and out of at a moment’s notice, grinning gleefully behind his tinted spectacles.
Shelton’s Drag Me Along tour is adults-only. Unlike other tour guides, Shelton doesn’t shy away from San Francisco’s grittiest history: the sex workers, the madams, and the early LGBTQ community that set up shop just steps from the waterline at the height of the Gold Rush.
“I love sharing The City with people, and I love history,” he said. “I think that the underbelly of our history is not talked about, like gay rights and sexual freedom, the sex work that happened here — which still does — and people don’t really talk about it very much.”
These stories have molded The City, and Shelton wants visitors to know that, he said.
“In all the history books that I’ve read, much of this is not ever mentioned,” he said. “Unless you really dig a little deeper, you’ll never know how fascinating it can be.”
Shelton’s tour takes about two hours, though he could (and does) go longer if given the opportunity.
The Gold Rush
On a recent Friday morning, Shelton was idling at the Goddess of Democracy statue at Portsmouth Square, where the Gold Rush began.
Though the Portsmouth Square of today is known as a meeting place for The City’s Asian community to talk, play chess, or throw mahjong tiles under sloping red pagodas, it has always been, according to Shelton, a “gathering place” — first as part of the Ohlone tribe’s territory, then as the place where Samuel Brannan launched the Gold Rush in 1847.
As the story goes, Brannan stood on top of a box holding a quinine bottle filled with gold dust and announced, “There’s been gold discovered,” according to Shelton.
“Now, he did not make this money out of the gold,” said Shelton. “He had bought up all the shovels and the picks and the axes and the tools and then sold it to the people.”
“Normally, a pan would go for 20 cents,” he added. “He sold it for $15.”
People would come from all over the world to make their fortunes, changing San Francisco forever.
Chinatown became what it is today because the news of gold spread from Europe to Asia, and Chinese immigrants landed in The City. They came in trickles at first following the Gold Rush announcement, but a major crop failure in China in 1852 led to a surge in immigration, according to reporting by PBS.
‘a regular smorgasbord’
As men arrived in droves in search of fortune, sex trafficking took off in full force. Women were brought in from South America and elsewhere with the promise of legitimate jobs and were forced to set up shop along city streets, first operating out of flimsy tents.
One of these women was Ah Toy. She arrived in The City in 1848 from China, starting as a sex worker. But she quickly became one of The City’s most powerful madams, running several brothels and amassing a fortune of her own.
Capitalizing on the ignorance of men’s notions of Chinese women, she used her appearance to rake in cash. “For one ounce of gold, they could gaze upon her countenance. Well, that’s worth $16,” said Shelton as we walked through one of Chinatown’s many alleyways between the dim sum restaurants and tourist shops.
“Sex is a lot like food: You can go to a quick food place; it’s cheap, it’s fast, it’s gratifying,” he said. “But then if you go to a fine-dining restaurant, that food is selected, it’s savored and spiced, and maybe you’ll enjoy that meal and think about it a long time.”
“That happened in San Francisco,” he said. “We were a regular smorgasbord.”
Forgotten Portals
As we move past the square and deeper into Chinatown, Shelton points out areas of interest to him, the parts of history that don’t always get highlighted.
Take, for example, the East West Bank on Washington Street, the former home of the Chinese Telephone Exchange. Along with being reportedly haunted by the old telephone operators and their clicking high heels, the building was also the most popular tourist attraction before the completion of the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937 due to its pagoda-styled exterior.
This eastern-style facade was a deliberate choice made by not just the owners of this business but a lot of the merchants in Chinatown following the 1906 earthquake.
The earthquake decimated The City, including Chinatown, and city officials proposed moving the neighborhood to Bayview–Hunters Point. The merchants refused, said Shelton, asserting that “we have been here since the beginning.”
Drag's Beginnings

As we continue walking through the neighborhood, merchants and residents greet the tour guide with smiles. But it wasn't always this way for those like Shelton in the neighborhood.
The lawlessness of San Francisco’s early days allowed for the rise of crime, but it also paved the way for people to explore different identities and sexualities — at times to the disapproval of others and their own peril.
During World War II, hordes of young men arrived in San Francisco, some leaving home for the first time as they prepared to fight in the Pacific.
“They came here, and they were trying things they had never had,” said Shelton. “They were not being looked over as closely by church and state, so people were able to explore ... This was a place that people were able to come and be themselves for the most part.”
But with that freedom came backlash, as some persecuted them for their sexuality and gender identities.
“There were boys of the evening,” said Shelton, pointing at Li Po Cocktail Lounge on Grant Ave. “They used to come here dressed as women, and the sailors in World War II would come into the bars, and they would pick them up and try to earn a living.”
One of these boys was Issan Dorsey. Born Tommy Dorsey in 1933, he was kicked out of the United States Navy for being gay in the 1950s, and he and his lover wound up in North Beach.
“Tommy soon discovered he liked to perform and became a drag queen and would come around all the bars and entertain and that sort of thing,” said Shelton.
Dorsey’s life would take several dramatic turns — from a sex worker to a heroin addict to a Zen monk and teacher. He eventually created a hospice center for gay men dying from AIDS before succumbing to complications from the illness himself in 1990.
But he got his start like many others in drag in and around North Beach and Chinatown. Some establishments welcomed them. But others, like the former owner of Li Po, didn’t.
“When a lot of the boy girls would come in there at night, he would call up the vice cops when he had enough of them, and he’d get a payoff,” said Shelton.
The Rebirth of Lola Montez
Shelton isn’t the only one who adopts a persona for his tours. His partner, Joseph Amster, is a well-known figure in San Francisco for his interpretation of a prominent historical figure — Emperor Norton. Amster runs his own tour.
Both history buffs, the pair decided to start their businesses after taking a tour of The City.
“It was a horrible tour,” Shelton remembers, his face aghast. “The woman was making things up.”
The duo set out to make tours better. This meant assuming new personas.
Eliza Montez herself is an interesting part of The City’s rich historical tapestry.
Born Eliza Gilbert in Ireland in the early 1800s, she was raised in India, then shipped to school in Scotland. To quell her rebellious spirit, her mother tried marrying her off to an older man, but she married another instead, embarking on a long career of affairs from there.
She rebranded herself as Lola Montez after a stint performing in Spain and had high-profile trysts across Europe with composer Franz Liszt, author Alexandre Dumas, and Ludwig I of Bavaria. Fleeing from scandal in Europe, she wound up in San Francisco in 1853, settling in Grass Valley with a shiny new husband.
“She was very rebellious. She loved men. She knew how to have a good time. And she was an entertainer. She was exceedingly beautiful. Not so talented,” Shelton said with a laugh. “She was booed off the stage sometimes like in England because she didn’t know how to dance ... But did she did find her niche in San Francisco.”
Montez’s star eventually faded, and she died in relative poverty in 1861. But her legend lives on in The City, in part, due to Shelton.
Like Montez, Shelton found his niche in The City. In his tour, he covers the parts of San Francisco’s history that might be unsavory but also integral to what makes it so unique.
“We don’t write history,” he said. “History writes itself.”