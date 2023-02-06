Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) has proposed a bill (AB 374) that would allow dispensaries to sell non-cannabis products, "like coffee and muffins", emulating the famous pot cafes of Amsterdam.
If all goes well, California could see a tourism spike and some healthy economic growth — but the whole industry would have to pivot on its axis.
"Lots of people want to enjoy legal cannabis in the company of others," said Haney. "There’s absolutely no good reason from an economic, health or safety standpoint that the state should make that illegal. If an authorized cannabis retail store wants to also sell a cup of coffee and a sandwich, we should allow cities to make that possible and stop holding back these small businesses."
Haney said the legislation has twofold benefits — both of which he hopes will jolt the post-pandemic economy.
For starters, commercial areas can use all the foot traffic and tourism they can get while local leaders weigh their options for still-waning downtown economies.
But on a more specific level, changing the dispensary business model will help prop up small businesses in the legal weed industry, which have been struggling to keep up with their illegal industry counterparts since Prop. 64 legalized recreational cannabis in 2016.
Politico reported that unlicensed weed businesses still gross over double the legal industry in the state — a projected $8 billion to the legal side's $4 billion in 2021. The disparity is partially due to heavy taxes levied against legal sales and a stiff upper lip from local governances, which still have the power to decide where recreational cannabis can be sold.
Not so much in San Francisco.
The City already has many dispensaries and a few "pot lounges", which offer weed for consumption in a social setting — similar to the Amsterdam model, but without the small bites. It has an arm of government dedicated to ensuring that certified businesses practice equity measures. And while the local 1-5% sales tax on weed has been suspended for several years, it could generate over $10 million annually for The City when it takes effect in 2026.
S.F. may even locally pass a version of AB 374, permitting the sale of tickets for events and non-cannabinoid food and drinks, which Supervisor Rafael Mandelman will be bringing to the Board on Tuesday.
It's definitely an appealing thought, but it's not as simple as just buying an espresso machine, said Joseph Bakhtiari, a budtender and manager at Grassroots Dispensary. Dispensaries can be magnets for retail theft, due to ample demand for the products, and a "cafe" vibe may not be conducive to the security measures that businesses must take.
"The main thing is that we tend to err on the side of caution, because we're right outside the Tenderloin," said Bakhtiari. "Taking the location into account is something we'd have to keep in mind."
Haney emphasized that it's high time that California's approach to cannabis shift away from the medicinal-first "pharmacy" style.
"To be clear, we’re not saying that coffee shops should be allowed to sell cannabis," he said. "We’re saying that cannabis shops should be allowed to sell coffee. It shouldn’t be illegal for an existing cannabis business to move away from only selling marijuana and instead have the opportunity to grow, thrive and create jobs by offering coffee or live jazz."
