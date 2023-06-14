In a brightly lit fluorescent studio in the Mission District on a recent Friday night, more than 50 dancers are getting sweaty rehearsing their numbers for an upcoming show.
A handful stands at attention at the start of each number, and when the music plays — from the boppy “Hey Mickey!” by Baby Tate to the iconic “Voulez-vous” by Abba — the show begins.
Then, the clothes come off.
This is San Francisco’s Broadway Bares, a choreographed strip show where all the performers are volunteers, and all the proceeds support AIDS charities.
Initially conceived in New York more than 30 years ago, the annual Broadway Bares show is part of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an AIDS nonprofit. The show migrated to the West Coast in 2016.
“(That) energy is truly one of the most fun community things I've ever done in San Francisco,” said co-producer and performer Damien Beard. “I think it's this little gem that people don't really realize is there.”
A unique event
June is jam-packed for San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community. Between the Pride Parade and the flurry of events leading up to it, there’s no shortage of parties to attend.
But Broadway Bares is one of the few entirely volunteer-based, and all the proceeds go to the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In previous years, fundraising has plateaued at about $50,000.
Volunteers set about beating that number this year, making several changes behind the scenes and on the stage.
This year, Beard said Broadway Bares’ “high risk, high reward” move is moving the show from Sunday to Saturday. It will include two performances, back to back, to give their sponsors — the Bob Ross Foundation, Mistr and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation — more reach.
The theme tying all the different dance numbers together? “Championstrips,” and the show will take inspiration from competitions ranging from NASCAR to “The Great British Bake Off.”
At the helm since 2016, director Deb Leamy started as a performer in New York’s Broadway Bares before moving to The City in 2014. She was looking for that same community that she’d had back home, so with Tony Award-winning original creator Jerry Mitchell’s blessing, she started Broadway Bares in the Bay Area.
Like the New York show, Broadway Bares has 10 separately choreographed numbers, including an opener and a finale. Soon, nearly a year’s worth of work will come to fruition for Leamy, who is already brainstorming next year’s theme.
She said she hopes that crowds will walk away in awe. “I want them to know they're witnessing something very unique,” she said.
Leamy said volunteers wanted to “completely burst it open, knowing that we might fall on our faces and fail.”
It has paid off: As of Tuesday, they had already raised more than $60,000.
“I know 100% that we did not fail because, with less than a week to go before the event, we've already raised more than all previous years,” she said.
“I’m really making a difference.”
That spirit and the show’s theme certainly seems to motivate volunteers, who compete to see who can raise the most money on top of dancing and stripping their hearts out.
Justin O’Neil is performing as the lead cheerleader in this year’s show, wearing a shiny pink jacket, gold short shorts and, eventually, not much else.
O’Neil told The Examiner he is “competitive to a fault,” aiming to top his second-place fundraising performance last year — his first in the show — of $2,400.
“I've been calling in every favor,” he said.
As of Tuesday, O’Neil was the top fundraiser, bringing in $3,200.
The winner gets nothing except bragging rights and a plaque, which O’Neil plans to display on his dresser next to his Barbies of Joan Collins and Linda Evans.
Of course, it’s not all about winning. But O’Neil, whose time in the show has been meaningful after past struggles with body dysmorphia, said it’s good to feel a sense of purpose.
“I live my day, day to day, I help people all the time and my job, but for the first time this year, I really feel galvanized,” he said. “Like I'm really achieving something, I'm really making a difference, and I would love to have this feeling year-round.”
“It’s such a beautiful thing to see.”
Franco Chevalier is performing in Broadway Bares for the first time. He’s part of the baseball number, a member of a team dubbed the Bottoms. Their uniforms, before stripping down, include an orange jersey, black-and-white striped pants, and high socks.
His reasons for performing are different from O’Neil’s but no less personal.
As an infectious diseases fellow at UCSF, he does a lot of HIV primary care and provides sexual health services for LGBTQ+ patients. He also chairs Latinos Salud, a South Florida-based nonprofit that works with gay Latino men seeking sexual health services and as an overall support system for those with HIV.
All of his work goes back to losing a close friend in college to HIV. They both got tested together, and Chevalier remembers how scared his friend was to get his results.
Chevalier was negative, but his friend was positive.
“I will never forget his face when he found out,” he said.
“And then, unfortunately, he was in a tough situation because he couldn't really disclose his status to his family or his queerness to anyone,” Chevalier added. “So, he decided to not take medications, and I literally watched him die.”
The pain of this experience has motivated him to advocate for individuals living with HIV throughout his life because, despite the stigma around it, it’s like any other chronic disease.
Being a part of Broadway Bares has presented another opportunity for him to support this community, allowing him to get to know his new city much better.
“There's like this sense of embracing all body shapes, sizes, colors, sexualities, expressions, and it's so beautiful to see that literally anyone here is a star,” he said. “Irrespective of their background, irrespective of the way they look or the way they may feel or the way they express themselves.”
Getting naked onstage for charity is definitely out of his comfort zone. Still, in his fundraising efforts —currently in second place after O’Neil — he has been shocked by the level of support from friends and family far from The City.
“They don't even know what the show is about,” he said. “But they just thought it was a good cause.”
Broadway Bares will have two performances this Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at DNA Lounge in SOMA. Tickets start at $45.