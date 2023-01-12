28387227_web1_220511-sfe-startups-photo_1

Over 5,000 Instacart workers who made deliveries between 2017 and 2020 will benefit from the settlement.

 Brittany Newman/The New York Times

San Francisco has secured a $5.25 million settlement from Instacart after an Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) investigation found that the company was not in compliance with two local labor laws, OLSE Director Patrick Mulligan and City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday. 

It represents the second-largest settlement in the OLSE's 20-year history as the office secured a similar $5.3 million settlement for DoorDash workers in 2021. 

