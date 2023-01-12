San Francisco has secured a $5.25 million settlement from Instacart after an Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) investigation found that the company was not in compliance with two local labor laws, OLSE Director Patrick Mulligan and City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday.
It represents the second-largest settlement in the OLSE's 20-year history as the office secured a similar $5.3 million settlement for DoorDash workers in 2021.
"I understand that there is frustration out there and there is an impulse to act. Right now, what we need is civility," Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement
Instacart is required to engage a settlement administrator and send settlement funds to the administrator, which will be distributed among workers, within 45 days of the signed agreement.
Approximately $5.1 million will go directly to over 5,000 Instacart workers who provided services and made deliveries in The City between 2017 and 2020. $150,000 will cover OLSE's enforcement costs and settlement administration.
“These Instacart workers made deliveries and performed this work even during the height of the pandemic, and now they will receive the benefits they are owed," said Mulligan.
The OLSE's investigation into Instacart began after reports emerged of app-based tech companies incorrectly classifying their workers, according to a release from the City Attorney's office.
Specifically, the OLSE investigated Instacart's compliance with San Francisco's health care security ordinance, which requires employers with 20 or more workers to spend a minimum amount on health care benefits per covered employee, and its paid sick leave ordinance, which requires employers to provide sick leave to all employees in The City.
Most of the workers who will receive settlement money are considered essential workers as they made deliveries at the onset of the pandemic.
“We hope this sends a strong message that the City aggressively investigates compliance with our labor laws and works hard to ensure workers are treated fairly," said Chiu.