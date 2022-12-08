Establishments around the City are battening down the hatches for deluge of drunk Santas that will descend from Union Square on Saturday, Dec. 10. ‘Tis the season for the 27th annual SantaCon, a city-wide pub-crawl-meets-Santa-parade.
And with Santa at the center of the event, giving is a part of the game. Before the bar crawl officially commences, attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the San Francisco Fire Department Toy Drive.
The collaboration with the SFFD’s Toy Drive has become a tradition of the otherwise free event. It doesn't always make the headlines — but not for lack of heft. The first year that the two partnered up, it took nine firefighters nearly an hour to load up 1,500 toys, SantaCon organizer Tom DiBell told SFGate.
"In the years since, we've gone from 1,500 toys to 2,000, now 3,000, and we've become the single largest toy donor for the toy drive," DiBell said.
The San Francisco Fire Department Toy Program has been around since 1949, according to their website, when they started with a few firefighters repairing broken toys. In 2021, the program boasted 300 community volunteers with a reach of 40,000 families and 200,000 toys.
SantaCon’s collection will take place in Union Square, where festivities for the yuletide mayhem kick-off. The Toy Program serves children from infancy to 12 years old, according to their website, which also states that their biggest need is for girls aged 8-12 years old. The program asks that gifts be new and unwrapped.
For those feeling out of touch with today’s youth, the program website provides the following list of suggestions:
Ethnic Dolls - We believe in raising self-esteem and cultural awareness in our youth. #everygirldeservestohaveadollthatlookslikeher
Cultural Books- When children have the opportunity to see characters in books that they can relate to, it makes them feel good about themselves.
And if you don’t think you have the time to throw on a Santa costume and crawl this weekend, you can drop off toys at any San Francisco Fire Department or read about how to get a donation barrel to support the Toy Program at your business here.
SantaCon itself isn’t exactly a family-friendly event, according to organizers (the private facebook page description refers to the event as a “holiday bacchanal celebration,” for context.) SantaCon.info, which touts itself as the premiere source of SantaCon knowledge worldwide, tells attendees to think twice before letting the little ones tag along.
“A SantaCon is typically an event that involves people all dressed in the same costume and being silly and probably partaking of some alcohol. Taking your family to such an event could be considered unwise for a bunch of reasons, most of which are obvious,” the website states.
But some Santa settings are kid-oriented or allow a pet to tag along. A good rule of thumb is that if the event doesn’t explicitly say it's for the whole fam, it's probably adults only.