Establishments around the City are battening down the hatches for deluge of drunk Santas that will descend from Union Square on Saturday, Dec. 10. ‘Tis the season for the 27th annual SantaCon, a city-wide pub-crawl-meets-Santa-parade. 

And with Santa at the center of the event, giving is a part of the game. Before the bar crawl officially commences, attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the San Francisco Fire Department Toy Drive. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

