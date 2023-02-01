Renaming Justin Herman Plaza part of effort to correct decades of community damage

San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood will see a series of improvements to its streets in the coming years. 

 Mira Laing/Special to the S.F. Examiner

The City's Western Addition Community Safe Streets project has been awarded $17.6 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday. 

The SS4A grant program was created by President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is meant to advance U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's nationwide effort of improving roads and addressing traffic fatalities. San Francisco's application was supported by U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Alex Padilla. 

