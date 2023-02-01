The City's Western Addition Community Safe Streets project has been awarded $17.6 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday.
The SS4A grant program was created by President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is meant to advance U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's nationwide effort of improving roads and addressing traffic fatalities. San Francisco's application was supported by U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Alex Padilla.
The Western Addition's safe streets project will see traffic signal upgrades and speed management improvements in support of San Francisco's Vision Zero policy, which hopes to eliminate traffic deaths on The City's roads by next year.
Key elements of the project include enhancing signal visibility through 12-inch signal heads and mast arms. Improvements will also be made to pedestrian signals. These include upgrading street lighting and curb ramps, as well as installing pedestrian-activated flashing beacons.
Speed management strategies, such as lowering speed limits and installing radar speed signs, will also be a focus of the project. Quick build improvements by the SFMTA will be centered around the safe street project and additional community engagement.
Furthermore, there will be a multilingual education and outreach campaign on traffic safety and speed management.
Phase one of the signal upgrades project is expected to begin this spring. Short-term improvements identified in the WACBTP, including advanced limit lines and continental crosswalks, have already been implemented, according to officials.
Phase two of the project, which will focus on improving 16 intersections in the area, is expected to begin constructing in spring 2025. Designs for such improvements are already being worked on with the help of local funds.
San Francisco recorded 37 traffic fatalities last year, the most since Vision Zero was introduced in 2014.