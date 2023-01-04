Sandbags used for San Francisco flood resilience

San Francisco is out of sandbags as a powerful rain storm looms. 

 Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner

San Francisco is once again distributing sandbags as an atmospheric river bears down on the Bay Area. 

The San Francisco Department of Public Works tweeted at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday that it will be open until 8, distributing up to five sandbags per address from its operations yard at Marin and Kansas streets.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like