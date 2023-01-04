San Francisco is once again distributing sandbags as an atmospheric river bears down on the Bay Area.
The San Francisco Department of Public Works tweeted at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday that it will be open until 8, distributing up to five sandbags per address from its operations yard at Marin and Kansas streets.
Sandbag update: We now have sandbags available for pickup at our Operations Yard. Come to gate at Marin & Kansas streets. Limit 5 per address for San Francisco residents & businesses. We will stay open till 8 pm unless we run out before then. We’ll post updates. pic.twitter.com/33bIKSRIpE
The City's department of public works on Wednesday morning initially postponed its scheduled distribution of sandbags as officials awaited new ones.
"Our supply is depleted," the department tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Sandbag update: We’re still awaiting expected delivery of more sandbags to give out to San Francisco residents. Our supply is depleted. We will provide updates on Twitter when our sandbag distribution site will reopen today. @SF_emergency@SF311@SFFDPIO@MySFPUC@LondonBreed
Heavy rain hit The City and the rest of the Bay Area on New Year's Eve, and meteorologists expected this week's storm to be even worse, driving up demand for sandbags across the region.
In the event of severe rain, sandbags are used to prevent or reduce water damage.
"Stock is very limited in the Greater Bay Area and demand is very high," the department tweeted on Wednesday morning.
San Francisco experienced its second-wettest day on record after nearly 5.5 inches of rain fell in The City. Mayor London Breed said in a press conference on Tuesday that officials were told to expect fewer than an inch of rainfall on the last day of 2022.
As a bomb cyclone bears down over the Bay Area on Wednesday and into Thursday, the National Weather Service is expecting as many as 3 inches of rain to fall in San Francisco.