San Francisco's LGBTQ youth are getting their prom back.
This Friday, the annual event designed to give The City's queer youth the opportunity to celebrate themselves returns following a pandemic-forced three-year hiatus.
"I've attended very like heteronormative okay, you know, traditional high school proms," said Alyssa Avalos, the director of youth services at the SF LGBT Center. "I myself have never attended a queer prom."
Avalos is a new addition to the center, having just started in her role last September. She and most of her team are fresh in their roles, but they have committed themselves to making this event truly special for the youth they work with.
"I think a lot of our vision has come from our own experiences of what we would have hoped to have seen at our prom, being a queer person, and not being seen or validated in those spaces," said Avalos, who uses she/her pronouns.
The free event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for attendees between 16 and 24 years old. This year's theme is "opulence" which Avalos and her team landed on after considering the needs of this community.
"There's often a culture of scarcity with the queer and trans, often unhoused youth that we work with," she said. "We really wanted them to feel that sense of luxury for a night."
Avalos hopes that this year's attendees, currently numbering around 120 people, feel like they have a space where they can dress up in something beautiful, luxurious and glamorous.
"And to just feel that essence of opulence, even just for a few hours in community with other queer and trans folks," she said.
The party will be at the center at 1800 Market St., which will dress up for the event as well. Not only will there be food, mocktails and a photo booth, but local drag stars Helixer and Piss E. Sissy will perform live.
Organizers won't crown a prom king and queen, instead giving other awards.
"As part of our vision to deconstruct prom's often historical roots in heteronormative and binary focused traditions, we will be also awarding different categories — similar to walking contests, you may have seen in, like, queer ballroom culture," said Avalos.
June is filled with events and countless parties celebrating Pride. But this is the only one dedicated to The City's youth, providing them an opportunity to feel like they belong, too.
"I think a lot of pride events are centered around queer adults, and queer folks who definitely have already found their footing in their identity, and resources and in community," said Avalos.
Avalos hopes that prom, and the center overall, help youth better understand their identities and what resources the community has to offer.
Ex // Top Stories
"This is a far too important technology to just let it go on its own," says Fiddler Labs CEO Krishna Gade
Restaurants, still stinging from the height of the pandemic, are holding their breath as BART and Muni teeter on the precipice of a financial cliff
The City must build 10,000 homes per year in the next eight years
"We do serve primarily youth who are unhoused or are have been a part of different institutions and systems," she said. "They don't often get a night that is literally just about them — being able to celebrate and relax and be who they are in a space that is just about joy."
"There are not a lot of those spaces here in The City," she said.
The SF LGBT Center itself, still recovering from the pandemic, is in a transitionary period.
Like Avalos, most of her colleagues just joined last fall, and the center only reopened its doors to in-person services last November.
The youth they work with are still recovering as well, after experiencing a period of such intense disconnection during the pandemic. Young queer San Franciscans couldn't go out to queer bars or other queer places and be with their community in person.
But the center is back operating at full capacity again, open for drop-in services Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their mental health services are once again available in person or online.
Housing services are back up and running too, as a good amount of the youth the center works with have experienced houmelessness at some point or another.
"We're definitely able to see more youth come through our doors," said Avalos. "We're able to do in person events again, we're able to have more youth engaged and we're able to just make a greater impact in the community in general."
Keeping ties close with the community is more important now than ever, as states across the country have passed legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, and trans youth in particular, this year.
Although this type of legislation has not cropped up in San Francisco, its introduction and passage elsewhere can still impact young people in The City. Avalos said she hopes that prom will be a balm to the stress and anxiety this group might be feeling right now.
"We recognize the value of building safe and joyful spaces, like queer prom, to have one night to be able to not think about the fact that they're unhoused, or struggling with gender affirming care resources, or mental health resources or whatever their their obstacle may be," she said.
Avalos herself is looking forward to attending, with a "very 1920s, Gatsby-inspired dress" already picked out.
For her, and many of her staff, it'll be their first time.
"This is completely fresh for all of us here," she said. "So fresh vision, fresh everything."