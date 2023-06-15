LGBT Center youth

The SF LGBT Center, pictured above hosting LGBTQ+ youth at another event, will host prom for queer youth in The City on Friday night.

 SF LGBT Center

San Francisco's LGBTQ youth are getting their prom back.

This Friday, the annual event designed to give The City's queer youth the opportunity to celebrate themselves returns following a pandemic-forced three-year hiatus.

