Visitors line up at the Anza branch of the San Francisco Public Library for free bike repairs during a recent fix-it clinic. The clinics are a collaboration between the library and San Francisco's Department of the Environment.
You don't need a library card to check out a lesson on sustainability this weekend.
The San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Department of the Environment are teaming up for a free fix-it clinic at SFPL's Main Library. Participants can learn to make bike and clothing repairs and find resources on how to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives.
The collaboration, which began nearly 13 years ago, is known as "Green Stacks" and allows SFPL to expose visitors to greener living through events, booklists and real-world examples of eco-friendly lifestyles.
Fix-it clinics are part of SF Environment's climate action plan, which was introduced in 2021, and focus on responsible production and consumption strategies. They are offered at libraries throughout The City, with the most recent event taking place last month at the Anza location.
Colleen McDonald-Smalarz, Anza's branch manager, said, "From the moment we started putting out flyers, there was immediate enthusiasm from patrons."
Kate Eppler, SFPL's program manager, believes that excitement stems from libraries being "the perfect place to learn something new, to connect with your community around issues that are important to you and to maybe learn a new skill. We are really all about empowering people."
Bike repairs at this weekend's event take place on the Main Library's Larkin Street steps and will be provided by the Bay Area BikeMobile, which hosts similar clinics throughout the region. Services include free tune ups and repairs, and mechanics will offer instructions on how to keep your bike running smoothly..
Freddy Coronado, SF Environment's zero waste specialist, said the focus on bikes largely pertains to accessibility. "It's easy to tell people start using a bike and get on a bike but if they're not able to fix it or know where to go, then the bike just sits in the garage," he said.
In addition to bike repairs, visitors can also bring one item of clothing, such as a coat with a missing button, to the Main Library's Latino/Hispanic Room A and learn to make repairs or slight alterations, or add embroidery, patches and more using materials provided.
Shawn Rosenmoss, SF Environment's senior environmental specialist, views the clinics, as well as interactions between volunteers and visitors, as crucial steps for understanding and dealing with a changing climate.
"The only way we're going to address climate change is working together, lifting each other up, holding hands. We're not going to be able to do it by ourselves. And so however we can build community, great, let's do it," said Rosenmoss.
Participants can also pick up a free booklet of additional resources compiled by SFPL's business, science and technology department. It includes more information on how to make your own repairs, as well as upcoming events.