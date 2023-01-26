Line for free bike repairs

Visitors line up at the Anza branch of the San Francisco Public Library for free bike repairs during a recent fix-it clinic. The clinics are a collaboration between the library and San Francisco's Department of the Environment. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Public Library

You don't need a library card to check out a lesson on sustainability this weekend. 

The San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Department of the Environment are teaming up for a free fix-it clinic at SFPL's Main Library. Participants  can learn to make bike and clothing repairs and find resources on  how to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives. 

Clothing repair

Participants at the Anza clinic  repair clothing with materials supplied by the program.   

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like