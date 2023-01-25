holi

Students celebrate Holi, the Indian festival of light, love and color, at the University of San Francisco in 2015.

 Ed Carpenter, University of S.F.

San Francisco wants you to have more fun in 2023.

The Office of Economic Workforce Development, the arm of civic government dedicated to business growth in the city, just announced a $6.8 million grant fund for neighborhood vibrancy and economic recovery.

