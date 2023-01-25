The Office of Economic Workforce Development, the arm of civic government dedicated to business growth in the city, just announced a $6.8 million grant fund for neighborhood vibrancy and economic recovery.
That means more local festivals, cultural celebrations, community events and most importantly, foot traffic.
"The investment and activities under this procurement are vital in celebrating the diversity of San Francisco. We want to not only support our small and underrepresented businesses, we also want to create opportunities for visitors and residents to experience the city’s rich and diverse cultures," said Kate Sofis, executive director of the OEWD.
The office has chosen 22 different types of programming that could garner funding, including event planning, mentorship programs for small businesses, art installations, block parties, music performances and safety initiatives like community ambassadors.
In recent times, the narrative around running a business in San Francisco has become less rosy. After the pandemic routed downtown, an avalanche of tech industry layoffs, complaints of rampant retail theft and severalantagonistic interactions between business owners and the public, The City could use a little levity.
Mayor London Breed sees the grants as a step toward a stronger retail economy.
"This investment empowers our diverse, culturally rich organizations," said Mayor Breed. "By providing support to small businesses, delivering more ambassadors, and expanding festivals and activities, we can make a real difference for our residents and improve our communities for everyone."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.