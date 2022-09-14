To put it politely, San Francisco isn’t exactly known for its shimmeringly clean streets.

But new data compiled by the Downtown SF Partnership indicates downtown San Francisco might be sprucing up a bit over the first half of 2022, even though foot traffic has only modestly increased and the COVID-19 pandemic has become a fleeting concern for many.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com