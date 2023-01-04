A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
San Francisco's department of homeless services and supportive housing announced on Wednesday that the 1199 9th Ave. building will serve as an inclement weather shelter through Friday.
It will accept walk-in referrals all day during that time.
The site is one of five San Francisco is operating between now and Jan. 15, with walk-up referrals welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 4 p.m. at each of the following places unless otherwise noted:
Next Door Shelter, 1001 Polk St.
MSC South, 525 5th St.
Sanctuary. 201 8th St.
St. Mary's Cathedral, 111 Gough St. (Intake begins at 6 p.m.)
As of publication on Wednesday afternoon, fewer than 500 of San Francisco's 3,050 shelter beds were vacant, according to The City's own dashboard. Not all of the beds listed on the dashboard are available for immediate placement, according to officials.
Last year, San Francisco counted 7,704 people experiencing homelessness during its Point-In-Time Count. Of them, 5,180 were without shelter. The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing estimated it would cost almost an additional $1.5 billion to end unsheltered homelessness in The City.