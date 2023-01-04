Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding

A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

The San Francisco County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park will serve as a temporary shelter amid what is expected to be a devastating storm.

San Francisco's department of homeless services and supportive housing announced on Wednesday that the 1199 9th Ave. building will serve as an inclement weather shelter through Friday.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like