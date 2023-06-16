Man in the red cap smoking fentanyl in the UN Plaza

Man in the red cap smoking in the UN Plaza in San Francisco on Thursday, May 18, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Nearly 350 people in San Francisco have died of drug overdoses through May, marking the deadliest start to a year since 2020. 

After 74 more deaths in May, the total number of accidental overdose deaths reached 346 in 2023 thus far, surpassing last year’s figure by 100, according to a preliminary report released by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday. 

