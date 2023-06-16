Nearly 350 people in San Francisco have died of drug overdoses through May, marking the deadliest start to a year since 2020.
After 74 more deaths in May, the total number of accidental overdose deaths reached 346 in 2023 thus far, surpassing last year’s figure by 100, according to a preliminary report released by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.
The City’s overdose death rates are accelerating faster than they have in the past, according to an analysis released Friday by HealthRIGHT 360, a nonprofit that offers substance use disorder treatment and mental health services.
However, there was a dip in the death rate during the period of last year when the Tenderloin Center, part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, was open. The center offered an array of services to people experiencing addiction.
“Several factors may explain the decrease in accidental overdose deaths in 2022 and the subsequent increase this year,” HealthRIGHT 360’s analysis stated. “These factors include the closure of the Center – which offered overdose prevention services – and an escalation in punitive approaches, including the further criminalization of drug use and arrests of people who use drugs.”
According to The City website, the TLC was always intended to be temporary, “to reduce overdose deaths and increase connections to services, as well as to collect data for future sites and services.”
The center closed at the end of 2022. But in the year that it was open, none of the 333 overdoses that happened there resulted in death. At the same time, throughout the rest of The City, 572 of the 7,186 overdoses, around 7%, resulted in death, according to HealthRIGHT.
The City plans to open smaller "wellness hubs" that would offer many of the same services as the Tenderloin Center, but has yet to propose a specific location or operator for one.
The overdose death report comes after the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard was dispatched last month to The City in an effort to help stem the drug trade.
More than 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl have been seized in six weeks, according to a Thursday announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.
Newsom deployed CHP on May 1 as part of a joint public safety operation in San Francisco. The initiative includes other local and state agencies, including the California Department of Justice, the San Francisco Police Department, and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.
In the weeks since, fentanyl was seized in the Tenderloin District and surrounding neighborhoods.
“I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable,” Newsom said in Thursday’s statement. “These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods.”
Along with the fentanyl, other drugs were seized by CHP, including 957 grams of methamphetamine, 319 grams of cocaine, and 31 grams of heroin.
While CHP was on the ground addressing the issues, the California National Guard has been analyzing the situation with the San Francisco Fentanyl Task Force, according to the release, to try to identity drug trafficking operations in The City and throughout the Bay Area.
