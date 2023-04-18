City dignitaries and public safety officers gathered an hour before dawn on Tuesday to commemorate the lives lost in the 1906 earthquake that destroyed San Francisco.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled The City and sent shockwaves across 375,000 square miles, causing $400 million in property damage — or approximately $9 billion today. Over half The City’s 400,000 residents were left homeless and at least 80% of San Francisco’s infrastructure was destroyed.
The earthquake, which lasted roughly one minute, struck at exactly 5:12 a.m.
The annual event "commemorates those who suffered great losses and celebrates the spirit and resolve of the people who overcame the devastation of that historical day and rebuilt this great city," SFFD fire chief Jeanine Nicholson said.
Master of ceremonies and former 49ers stadium announcer Bob Sarlatte once again officiated the event. San Francisco mayors past and present joined century-old San Francisco icons including Lillie Hitchcock Coit (Donna Huggins) and Emperor Norton (Joseph Amster) at the base of Lotta’s Fountain, all festooned in top hats with multicolored feathers.
The twenty-four-foot cast-iron fountain at the intersection of Market Street where Geary and Kearny streets connect survived the quake and served as a meeting point for survivors.
Speeches by Mayor London Breed and former mayor Willie Brown followed a 30-second moment of silence that recognized the lives lost in the quake and devastating fires that ensued.
“A moment (of silence) is a time to reflect and remember, but it’s also a time to remind us how resilient this city is and always has been,” said Breed. “We came together as a community — so many people, so many neighborhoods, who support one another.”
A tradition steeped in gold
Onlookers then scurried to Dolores Park where a fire hydrant that quelled the three-day fire and reportedly served as The City’s sole water source throughout the devastation still stands on 20th and Church.
According to the California Historical Society, firefighters discovered that hydrants and cisterns in the city lacked water — but a resident discovered a “magic fountain” adjacent to Dolores Park, where refugees gathered as the fast-moving inferno blazed toward the Mission District.
On Tuesday, descendants of survivors, safety personnel, authors, artists, teachers, city guides, supervisors and onlookers braved the cold in the wee hours of the morning to spray paint the still-active inanimate hero in a coat of gold, a tradition spanning more than fifty years.
In the 1960's, dentist and historian Doc Bullock began painting the hydrant that saved half The City gold to remind people of its importance, confirmed SFFD captain Jonathan Baxter. At an unknown date, the Guardians of the City took over his annual commemoration which stands to this day.
A resilient City
The Call-Chronicle-Examiner reported on April 19, 1906, that “Everybody in San Francisco is prepared to leave the city, for the belief is firm that San Francisco will be totally destroyed.”
But people stayed, bolstered by help from local charities, community and religious organizations — and worked to rebuild The City in the quake’s aftermath.
The resilience of those who stayed and rebuilt is echoed in “San Francisco (Open Your Golden Gate)" lyrics from the 1936 movie San Francisco starring Jeanette MacDonald and Clark Gable. The song has become an anthem for The City, sung each year by those who gather at Lotta’s Fountain and the golden hydrant.
At precisely 6:20 a.m., as sunlight dawned over the City skyline behind them, an audience of about four dozen joined in unison;
"San Francisco, open your Golden Gate
You'll let no stranger wait outside your door
San Francisco, here is your wanderin' one
Saying I'll wander no more."
The final note was delivered by the J-Church streetcar, rolling along its morning schedule.
The San Francisco Historical Association has worked to create a plaque to commemorate the earthquake and fires, complete with newspaper archives published the day after. The plaque will be unveiled later this year.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management will continue the 117th anniversary of the great earthquake with community preparedness events through April 22.