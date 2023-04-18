Singing the song “San Francisco” at the 117th commemoration of the 1906 earthquake

Singing the song “San Francisco” at the 117th commemoration of the 1906 earthquake at Lotta’s Fountain in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

City dignitaries and public safety officers gathered an hour before dawn on Tuesday to commemorate the lives lost in the 1906 earthquake that destroyed San Francisco.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled The City and sent shockwaves across 375,000 square miles, causing $400 million in property damage — or approximately $9 billion today. Over half The City’s 400,000 residents were left homeless and at least 80% of San Francisco’s infrastructure was destroyed.

