The agency chose the custom design out of six prototypes they tested over the summer at 52 locations throughout San Francisco.

The City has finally answered its $550,000 question, four years in the making.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works on Thursday announced they have selected the “Slim Silhouette” design as their new city-wide waste bin, which officials described as durable, tamper-resistant and easy-to-clean.

Officials touted the Slim Silhouette trash cans will be “cost efficient” at a price of $2,000 to $3,000 apiece.

