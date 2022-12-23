The City has finally answered its $550,000 question, four years in the making.
The San Francisco Department of Public Works on Thursday announced they have selected the “Slim Silhouette” design as their new city-wide waste bin, which officials described as durable, tamper-resistant and easy-to-clean.
The futuristic design resembles a trash can plucked from the Starship Enterprise or the Millennium Falcon.
The City chose the custom model out of six prototypes they tested over the summer at 52 locations throughout San Francisco. The agency solicited 1,000 surveys from residents and feedback from maintenance staff before settling on the winning design.
“We’ve gone through a comprehensive feedback process, and we are excited to be moving forward with the new public trash can design,” Interim Public Works director Carla Short said in a release. “The new design will be one of our tools in improving the street and sidewalk cleanliness in San Francisco.”
The new receptacles are part of The City’s effort to clean up its notoriously dirty streets and will replace the current green “Renaissance” cans, which officials said have become “an easy target for scavengers who rummage through them and leave behind a mess.”
The City’s journey to devise a new trash can started in 2018 and received sharp critcism last year when it was revealed the prototypes could cost as much as $20,000 per bin — though they are much cheaper when mass produced. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney told the San Francisco Chronicle the price point was “ridiculous.”
The paper reported that The City spent approximately $550,000 on the trash can project, which is the equivalent of 1,100 Playstation 5s, 4,435 five-course meals at Gary Danko or 56,122 burritos from La Taqueria.
Officials touted the Slim Silhouette trash cans will be “cost efficient” at a price of $2,000 to $3,000 apiece. The agency added the cans were chosen because they were rummage-resistant, durable and easy to maintain, tamper proof, sensor ready and aesthetically pleasing.
Officials did not give a timetable for when the luxury trash can will hit the streets. They said the next steps are to identify funding sources and move through all “necessary approval processes.”