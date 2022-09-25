A Black Lives Matter march filled the pedestrian pathway on the Golden Gate Bridge in June 2020. Today, demonstrators in support of protests in Iran will stand together in a human chain to express unity with those protesters. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the Examiner)
The protests in Iran, led largely by women, were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in the custody of the Iranian morality police. Amini was 22 years old and reportedly detained for improperly covering her hair with a hijab. Demonstrations in Iran have resulted in at least dozens of deaths so far, The New York Times reported Saturday.
Today, supporters gathered at the Golden Gate Bridge and form a human chain — standing hand in hand — to demand justice and express unity with Iranian protesters. Hundreds gathered at the landmark. "Enough is enough," they chanted in unison.
The event's organizer Reza Khosravi hopes the demonstration will bring together Iranians and those without Iranian heritage, "this is something that can make us all united," he says.
"We are talking about human rights, about basic human rights."
Khosravi has emphasized the value of an event like this to cultivate cross cultural understanding of Iranian issues. The community organizing of these protests bring people together for the cause, he says.
"This is not a political situation anymore. This is very, you know, basic things."
On Friday, a candlelight vigil was held at UC Berkeley in memoriam of Amini. Yesterday, Iranian-Americans gathered before San Francisco City Hall to express solidarity with protests in Iran. Attendees held Iranian flags and signs in honor of Amini.