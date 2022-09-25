21766972_web1_200606-SFE-protests_6

A Black Lives Matter march filled the pedestrian pathway on the Golden Gate Bridge in June 2020. Today, demonstrators in support of protests in Iran will stand together in a human chain to express unity with those protesters. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the Examiner)

Last night, from the pinnacle of San Francisco’s tallest building, a simple message gleamed in Farsi: “in support of Iranian women.” 

All this weekend, San Franciscans have taken to the streets, the skies, and social media to express this same solidarity with protesters in Iran. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua