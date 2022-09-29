A number of Cruise vehicles blocked traffic along Gough Street in Hayes Valley for more than two hours on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. San Francisco officials are taking their concerns about operating issues with the autonomous vehicle operator to the federal government.
Sean Sinha
A rendering of a Cruise Origin driverless shuttle vehicle in the Castro, which indicates the company’s intention to deploy the vehicles within The City.
Cruise
This map shows locations of reported autonomous vehicle failures around S.F. between May and September, many of which occurred along parts of The City’s high-injury network.
After years of lobbying the state to increase regulations on autonomous vehicles, San Francisco officials are taking their case to the feds.
The directors of The City’s two main transportation agencies outlined their concerns about Cruise’s driverless cars in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding Cruise’s application to deploy a custom-built autonomous vehicle. In it, San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Authority Director Jeffrey Tumlin and San Francisco County Transportation Authority Director Tilly Chang provide a comprehensive overview of disruptive and unsafe incidents that they say Cruise cars precipitated.
The letter, sent on Sept. 21, comes as Cruise’s driverless cars continue to stop in the middle of San Francisco’s streets for extended periods of time, often in groups, blocking traffic until they can be remotely restarted or manually retrieved by Cruise staff. Over the past week, there were at least foursuch incidents, including one that delayed a couple of KRON4 reporters.
The City’s letter to NHTSA provides specific data on these incidents. Between May 29 and Sept. 5 of this year, 28 incidents of stopped Cruise cars blocking traffic were reported to 911. The City identified an additional 20 such incidents reported on social media over that time period, which does not include the events of the past week. The City estimates that these figures represent “a fraction of actual travel lane road failures,” since most of these events take place late at night, when Cruise offers its driverless ride-hailing service, and when few other people are on the streets. In light of these concerns, The City requests several new regulations on autonomous vehicles from NHTSA.
“Safety is the guiding principle of everything we do,” Cruise said in a statement regarding these incidents. “That means if our cars encounter a situation where they aren’t able to safely proceed they turn on their hazard lights and we either get them operating again or pick them up as quickly as possible. This could be because of a mechanical issue like a flat tire, a road condition, or a technical problem. We’re working to minimize how often this happens, and apologize to any other impacted drivers.”
San Francisco’s letter is in response to a petition by General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, to manufacture and commercially deploy a custom-built autonomous vehicle called the Cruise Origin. It would be roughly the size of an SUV, but with no obvious front and back and no driver’s seat or steering wheel.
In their letter on behalf of the entire city government, Tumlin and Chang stress that they “neither support nor oppose the Petition, but document safety hazards and street capacity issues raised by the operation of the Cruise AV on San Francisco streets.” They go on to call for several specific regulations they would like to see imposed on Cruise and Ford’s Argo AI, another company seeking to build and deploy a fully autonomous vehicle.
Those recommendations include stringent data reporting requirements and incident reports, limiting the geographic area and the number of vehicles that can be deployed in San Francisco, and enabling first responders to manually turn off the vehicles.
Three-quarters of the comments on Cruise’s petition were positive, the company notes, including some from local organizations like the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco and national disability advocacy organizations. The comments underscore “the vehicle’s sustainability and accessibility benefits and support for American jobs,” Cruise wrote in a statement. “We’ll continue working closely with NHTSA through their review process to ensure the safe and responsible deployment of this technology.”
Cruise’s petition calls for the deployment of 5,000 Origin vehicles, a figure that worries San Francisco officials. If just half of those vehicles were deployed in San Francisco for ride-hailing service, it would represent a 25-fold increase in the number of Cruise vehicles on the streets, The City estimates, potentially creating a major new source of traffic.
While Cruise has not specified where its Origin vehicles would be deployed, San Francisco has been “the focal point for Cruise operations in recent years,” the letter notes. In a blog post announcing the Origin, Cruise provided a rendering of the vehicle picking up passengers in front of the Castro Theater.
The City’s letter also raises concerns about Cruise cars’ ability to pull over to the curb to pick up passengers. Currently, Cruise vehicles primarily double park in the travel lane when picking up and dropping off passengers, The City claims. That practice could exacerbate the vehicles’ traffic impacts.
San Francisco officials have repeatedly raised concerns about the number of autonomous vehicles on its streets and their ability to pull over to the curb for pickup and dropoff, directing the issues to the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission, the state agencies that regulate autonomous vehicles.
San Francisco has no authority to regulate the autonomous vehicles on its streets, despite being the global epicenter of autonomous vehicle testing. In its letter, The City provided data to support this claim: Since NHTSA began tracking autonomous vehicle collisions nationwide in June 2021, two-thirds of those collisions took place in San Francisco.
The City’s biggest concern is incidents in which Cruise vehicles idle in the middle of the road for an extended period, or what it describes as “travel lane failures.” While Cruise has been authorized to test driverless autonomous vehicles since the summer of 2021, San Francisco saw a dramatic increase in reports of travel lane failures starting in the summer of 2022, when Cruise began its late-night driverless ride-hailing service.
The City says these incidents can last anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours and that about a third of them include multiple Cruise vehicles idling at the same location. Sometimes, even a single stopped Cruise vehicle can block traffic in both directions, when it “comes to rest” at an odd angle in the road, according to the letter. The City worries these events could be even more disruptive with the Origin, which cannot be manually moved out of the way.
In some cases, 911 callers have reported human-driven cars making unsafe maneuvers, like driving on to the sidewalk, to get around a Cruise-induced road blockage. Buses have also been hemmed in by these travel lane failures, videos of recent incidents show. The City says that 68% of Cruise’s travel lane failures have occurred on streets with a bus or streetcar line, and more than 80% have occurred on streets considered part of the “high-injury network,” where most traffic accidents take place.
“San Francisco believes these incidents reflect the simple reality that the Cruise AV automated driving system is still under development. We do not expect perfection,” the letter reads. “However, these incidents demonstrate that travel lane failures that block roadways should be considered a key performance indicator for driverless readiness.”
