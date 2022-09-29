After years of lobbying the state to increase regulations on autonomous vehicles, San Francisco officials are taking their case to the feds.

The directors of The City’s two main transportation agencies outlined their concerns about Cruise’s driverless cars in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding Cruise’s application to deploy a custom-built autonomous vehicle. In it, San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Authority Director Jeffrey Tumlin and San Francisco County Transportation Authority Director Tilly Chang provide a comprehensive overview of disruptive and unsafe incidents that they say Cruise cars precipitated.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Tags

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

Recommended for you