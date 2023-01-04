San Francisco Public Works distributes sandbags

San Franciscans might not dry off anytime soon, if a new federal forecast comes to fruition.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast.

As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January.

Bomb Cyclone in San Francisco: January 4, 2023

