"High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase the risk of prolonged flooding and the potential for shallow landslides in some areas" through Jan. 18, the Climate Prediction Center wrote. "High winds could lead to coastal erosion and may exacerbate localized flooding."
The Bay Area falls within the part of the state where high winds and heavy participation are expected, according to the center. Officials estimated at least a 50% probability of above-average precipitation throughout the region between Jan. 12 and 18, with "several more atmospheric river events expected."
One such event on New Year's Eve caused nearly 5.5 inches of rain to fall in San Francisco, the second-wettest day on record. The National Weather Service projected less than an inch in The City beforehand, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
With as many as 3 inches of rain expected in urban parts of the Bay Area through Friday, state officials struck a somber tone shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.
"We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years," Nancy Ward, the director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in a press conference.
Severe storms can pose a big safety risk to you and your loved ones
San Francisco has distributed more than 8,500 sandbags since Saturday, limiting the distribution to five per household as supplies dwindle and demand increases across the Bay Area. Officials on Tuesday also began installing storm barriers in some low-lying parts of The City.
If the federal forecast comes to fruition, it's possible both mitigation measures will remain in use for much of the month in San Francisco.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
