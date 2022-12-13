20480859_web1_200208-sfe-chinesenewyearparadegallery_24

A glowing dragon goes by at the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco in 2020.

A San Francisco-raised Asian American actor’s next role will be center-stage at one of The City’s most famed celebrations.

Rich Ting, who has appeared in films and shows like “The Man in the High Castle,” “Lone Survivor,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Supergirl,” on Wednesday was named the grand marshal for the upcoming 2023 Chinese New Year Parade.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like