Ruby Princess cruise ship damaged after hitting Pier 27

Ruby Princess cruise ship damaged after hitting Pier 27 in San Francisco on Friday, July 7, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Ruby Princess will soon set sail again — albeit a day later than scheduled.

The beleaguered cruise ship is scheduled to depart San Francisco on Friday — a day after it crashed into Pier 27, damaging its left side — a spokesperson for Princess Cruises, the company which runs the vessel, told The Examiner.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong