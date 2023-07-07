The Ruby Princess will soon set sail again — albeit a day later than scheduled.
The beleaguered cruise ship is scheduled to depart San Francisco on Friday — a day after it crashed into Pier 27, damaging its left side — a spokesperson for Princess Cruises, the company which runs the vessel, told The Examiner.
The cruise line didn’t announce an exact departure time because the U.S. Coast Guard was still “performing an inspection and reviewing the work that has been completed,” according to an 11 a.m. update on Friday.
The over 100,000-ton ship was slated to embark on a 10-day round trip cruise to Alaska at 4 p.m. on Thursday. But the ocean liner, while returning from another 10-day round trip Alaska voyage, “made unexpected contact” with the dock at Pier 27 upon arrival. The crash punctured a hole in the ship’s port quarter and damaged the dock.
The collision didn’t injure or ever endanger any of the 3,256 guests or 1,161 crew members onboard, officials said. The cruise line added that it’s “working hard to maintain as much as the planned itinerary as possible” and will provide “compensation once the full effect of the necessary changes is known.”
The U.S. Coast Guard has since launched an investigation into what caused the crash. A spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday the process was “arduous” and required two teams to assess the damage.
From 2021 to 2022, there were almost 14,000 holds at six of San Francisco's largest hospitals
The Examiner reached out to the agency on Friday for an update on their probe but didn’t receive a reply prior to publication.
The Ruby Princess, which made its maiden voyage in November of 2008, is one of 15 ships in Princess Cruises’ fleet. The vessel made headlines in recent years for a swath of illness outbreaks onboard.
Earlier this year, nearly 300 people reported being sick with an undisclosed malady during a Ruby Princess cruise that ended in Galveston, Texas.
Twice last year the ship arrived in San Francisco amid a COVID-19 outbreak — one instance in April where 143 passengers tested positive for the virus and another in January where a dozen people were found to have the disease.
Princess Cruises also owns the Grand Princess, the ship which was forced to dock for nearly a month in the Bay Area due to a COVID-19 outbreak in March, 2020 — the start of the pandemic and nationwide shelter-in-place orders.