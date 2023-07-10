Ruby Princess cruise ship damaged after hitting Pier 27

The Ruby Princess cruise ship was damaged after hitting Pier 27 in San Francisco on Friday, July 7, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Ruby Princess has finally departed San Francisco Bay for Alaska three days late and with 600 fewer people than initially planned.

The embattled cruise ship set sail Sunday afternoon for a truncated seven-day voyage to Alaska, ending a tumultuous few days anchored to a San Francisco dock.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong