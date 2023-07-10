The Ruby Princess has finally departed San Francisco Bay for Alaska three days late and with 600 fewer people than initially planned.
The embattled cruise ship set sail Sunday afternoon for a truncated seven-day voyage to Alaska, ending a tumultuous few days anchored to a San Francisco dock.
The 950-foot vessel crashed into Pier 27 upon its arrival from a 10-day voyage to Alaska Thursday, puncturing a hole on its left side and damaging the dock.
The ship was slated to embark on another journey to Alaska the same day at 4 p.m. but was forced to anchor in The City due to the collision. The delay was necessary for repairs and an inspection from the United States Coast Guard to certify that the ship was “safe and fit to sail,” a spokesperson for Princess Cruises, which runs the ship, told The Examiner.
Its passenger roster dropped from 3,256 on Thursday to 2,677 Sunday when it left for the pared-down voyage.
In addition, KRON reported that five people became sick — four testing positive for COVID-19 and another with an undiagnosed illness — while onboard the Ruby Princess’ incoming trip to San Francisco last week.
The latest saga adds to the Ruby Princess’ infamous reputation, which traces back to March 2020 when 28 people died from a COVID outbreak on a trip to New Zealand and Australia, which led to multiple investigations and lawsuits.
But the cruise liner has had a checkered history in San Francisco during the pandemic. Here’s a timeline of events, all of which occurred over a four-month span at the beginning of last year:
January 2022: A dozen Ruby Princess passengers tested positive for COVID when the ship returned to San Francisco from a 10-day round trip journey to Mexico. The cases resulted from random tests on 25% of the passengers during the debarking process.
Nobody required medical attention or hospitalization. Cruise officials told KPIX that the vaccination rate among guests and crew was “approaching 100%.”
March 2022: Two months later, the Ruby Princess returned to San Francisco’s shores with 73 positive COVID cases after a 15-day cruise to the Panama Canal. In a statement to multiple outlets, cruise officials said the cases were all “asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic,” and the sick people were “isolated and quarantined, while monitored and cared for'' by the ship’s medical team.
April 2022: The following month, the Ruby Princess’ COVID problems doubled in size. San Francisco health officials recorded 143 positive cases when the more than 100,000-ton ship returned from another voyage to Hawaii. Officials said everyone onboard was vaccinated and experienced mild to no symptoms. One person was admitted to the hospital.
The outbreak triggered an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. The Examiner reached out to the CDC for an update on the probe but didn’t receive a response prior to publication.
April 2022: More than a week later, another 37 people aboard the ship tested positive for the virus upon returning to The City from a seven-day trip up the Northwest coast. Again, the “vast majority” of people who tested positive experienced mild or no symptoms, health officials told The San Francisco Chronicle. The vaccination rate was 100% for the crew and 99% for guests.