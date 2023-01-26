Jason Chu and the Grant Avenue Follies, a legendary group of Chinese women who for decades have entertained both Chinatown and the Bay Area, teamed up with Los Angeles-based rapper and Asian-American activist Jason Chu and the AARP for a new single and accompanying music video to help ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
“It’s the Year of the Rabbit, we here and we rappin’. Feel that good luck? Grab it! Red Envelope? Cash it!”
Start the Lunar New Year off right by listening to its hottest new track, a rap written and performed by an iconic senior dance troupe from San Francisco Chinatown.
The Grant Avenue Follies, a legendary group of Chinese women who for decades have entertained both Chinatown and the Bay Area, teamed up with Los Angeles-based Chinese American rapper and activist Jason Chu and AARP for a new single and accompanying music video to help ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
The song, called “That Lunar New Year Cheer,” both hilariously and endearingly summarizes the many joys and traditions this season elicits in the Chinese community.
“Happy Lunar Year! We bring the Lunar cheer! Grandma’s in the house, so you know the mahjong table’s here!”
“You lose some, I win some. Celebrate with dim sum.”
Lyrics that rival Kendrick Lamar's spiciest bars.
The Grant Avenue Follies started as a group of professional dancers at San Francisco nightclubs during the 1950s and 1960s. The group was revived in 2003 and continues to perform across the Bay Area at senior centers, assisted living facilities, hospitals, charitable events and other venues, while “bringing to life the legacy of San Francisco Chinatown's unique nightclub culture of the past” and paying “tribute to the pioneering artists of the time,” according to their Facebook page.
They also help raise charitable funds for senior citizen groups.
The trio of women in the music video, "The Glammas," are part of the 12 current members of the Grant Avenue Follies, age 61 to 87.
"We've been through a couple challenging years and we want to wish everybody a happy new year as well as making sure that it will be a peaceful and healthy new year. That is very important to us," Follies co-founder Cynthia Yee told NPR. "We have customs that have to be followed, such as cleaning the house before New Year's Day to sweep away all the bad luck and welcome the new."
"What better way to express ourselves is through poetry, which is a song with rap.”
This isn’t the the group's first foray into rap either. Last year they released a song in response to the surge in hate violence against Asian Americans, called “Gai Mou Soup,” which is a household chicken-feather duster and also a symbol of law and order in Asian culture.
The music video has generated almost 100,000 views on YouTube.
Meanwhile, Chu frequently uses his music to promote Asian American culture and social issues, and has toured throughout the country in classrooms and on stage. "Getting to collaborate with (the Grant Avenue Follies) is exactly the kind of art I love making — something that highlights culture and community in a way that's fun and empowering,” he told NPR.