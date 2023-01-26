The Grant Avenue Follies

The Grant Avenue Follies started as a group of professional dancers at San Francisco nightclubs during the 1950s and '60s.

“It’s the Year of the Rabbit, we here and we rappin’. Feel that good luck? Grab it! Red Envelope? Cash it!”

Start the Lunar New Year off right by listening to its hottest new track, a rap written and performed by an iconic senior dance troupe from San Francisco Chinatown.

Jason Chu and the Grant Avenue Follies, a legendary group of Chinese women who for decades have entertained both Chinatown and the Bay Area, teamed up with Los Angeles-based rapper and Asian-American activist Jason Chu and the AARP for a new single and accompanying music video to help ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
Chu frequently uses his music to promote Asian American culture and social issues and has toured throughout the country in classrooms and on stage.

