Face masks are once again required on BART.The Board of Directors voted to require face masks effective immediately until 10/1/22.The board will decide if the mandate should be extended beyond 10/1 on 9/22.Please wear well fitted masks that cover both your nose and mouth. pic.twitter.com/Nk6Hl5Na1R — BART (@SFBART) July 29, 2022

Commuters might notice a train-car eerily reminiscent of last summer's excursions on their way to the office this morning.

The BART Board of Directors has voted to temporarily reinstate mask mandates throughout the transit system. The mandate will go into effect immediately and apply to all paid areas of the system with limited exceptions for medical conditions and children under two years old.

Mandates will be in effect until October 1 with a possible extension to be decided on September 22.

Free masks will be available at the station booths for those who need them.