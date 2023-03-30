Race to Zero Waste

A woman running at a previous "Zero Waste Fest" 5K in San Francisco.

 Race to Zero Waste

Here’s your chance to simultaneously improve both your own health and the environment's, all while taking in one of the most scenic spots in The City.

The fifth annual "Zero Waste Fest," organized by the non-profit "Race to Zero Waste," returns to the Presidio on Saturday, and, as always, features a variety of environmentally conscious activities for attendees to enjoy, highlighted by a cup-free and bib-free 5K race at Crissy Field.

