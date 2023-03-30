Here’s your chance to simultaneously improve both your own health and the environment's, all while taking in one of the most scenic spots in The City.
The fifth annual "Zero Waste Fest," organized by the non-profit "Race to Zero Waste," returns to the Presidio on Saturday, and, as always, features a variety of environmentally conscious activities for attendees to enjoy, highlighted by a cup-free and bib-free 5K race at Crissy Field.
Other zero-waste activities include yoga, a wetsuit demonstration, clothing swap, and a repurposed t–shirt screen-printing. Organizers will also be holding a raffle where up to four participants will win a full Zero Waste Kit, which includes an insulated Klean Kanteen bottle, camping mug, food canister, bulk shopping bag by Plastic Free Future, reusable glass straw and recycled metal utensils.
The festival kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with registration and the opening of its shoe donation drive. Those who donate hiking boots or running shoes to the fund will receive a 20% discount code from Klean Kanteen. All those who register for the festival will also be given a free commemorative 10 oz. stainless Klean Kanteen steel cup.
The 5K fun run, or one mile walk, lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. along Crissy Field’s Promenade Trail. In the spirit of zero-waste, there will be no plastic cups for water, or bibs or timing chips offered. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bottle — filling stations will be available on-site — and use their own smart watch or running app to track their time. Runners are emboldened to “dress up and have fun,” officials said.
The festival closes with a resource fair from 10:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring educational talks and programs from a swath of environmental organizations.
The event, hosted by Sports Basement, also serves as a fundraiser for Race to Zero Waste's station pop ups and community toolkits. All ticket and raffle proceeds and sponsorship funds will help advance the project, where volunteers across San Francisco take people’s waste and both sort it for them and educate them about zero waste principles. The pop-ups are already active at Ocean Beach, Mission Bay and Dolores Park.
Those who cannot attend the festival can still donate to the fundraiser here.