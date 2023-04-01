22107694_web1_sffd

San Francisco Fire Department units were called just after 11:05 a.m. to the home located at 2602 Revere Ave., and firefighters arrived three minutes later.

Five residents were displaced on Saturday morning after a fire scorched a Silver Terrace residence.

San Francisco Fire Department units were called just after 11:05 a.m. to the home located at 2602 Revere Ave. on reports of the firs-alarm fire, according to a department statement.

