spotlight Residents displaced in morning Silver Terrace fire Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago San Francisco Fire Department units were called just after 11:05 a.m. to the home located at 2602 Revere Ave., and firefighters arrived three minutes later. Five residents were displaced on Saturday morning after a fire scorched a Silver Terrace residence.San Francisco Fire Department units were called just after 11:05 a.m. to the home located at 2602 Revere Ave. on reports of the firs-alarm fire, according to a department statement.Firefighters arrived on the scene about three minutes after receiving the call, and the fire was reported to be under control by about 11:22 a.m.No injuries were reported in the fire, but the home sustained damage and five residents were displaced as a result, according to the SFFD.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tags Fire First-alarm Silver Terrace San Francisco Department Firefighter Sffd