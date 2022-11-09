Rep. Jackie Speier, soon to be leaving Congress, lamented the persistent socioeconomic inequality in San Francisco and San Mateo County in a brief address to the The City’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The board honored Speier, who decided not to seek reelection this year after more than a decade in the House of Representatives representing San Mateo County and a handful of neighborhoods in San Francisco.
After supervisors showered Speier with praise, she was quick to clarify that her work was not done.
“I may be leaving Congress, but I’m not retiring. I’m coming home. I’m coming home to reengage in the communities that I love,” Speier said.
Speier has served the Peninsula in Congress since 2008 after a long career in the state Legislature.
Speier announced her decision to leave Congress last November and will be replaced by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, who was elected to the seat on Tuesday. She has not announced what her next career move will be, but gave a hint.
“As I think about what I’m going to do in the future, it has really struck me that we live in one of the richest counties in the country, and yet we suffer with such great need,” Speier said, referring specifically to San Mateo County.
She juxtaposed the 20 billionaires who live in San Mateo County with the estimated 2,000 students who are homeless or in unstable housing.
Speier also shared some wisdom with the San Francisco lawmakers.
“The privilege we all have to serve is truly profound and I think when you’re at the end of that particular path, you realize even more strongly the power that you hold — that maybe you just took for granted at different points in your career, that you didn’t use it as effectively as you could have on behalf of your constituents,” Speier said.
