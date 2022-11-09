Rep. Jackie Speier

Rep. Jackie Speier waves to the crowd while holding a rainbow umbrella during the Pride Parade in 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Rep. Jackie Speier, soon to be leaving Congress, lamented the persistent socioeconomic inequality in San Francisco and San Mateo County in a brief address to the The City’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board honored Speier, who decided not to seek reelection this year after more than a decade in the House of Representatives representing San Mateo County and a handful of neighborhoods in San Francisco.

