27787774_web1_copy_210112-SFE-EDITORIAL_1

A Recology driver lines up recycling and compost bins for collection in October. The company has agreed to another multimillion dollar settlement with The City. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger.

San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like