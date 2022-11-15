Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger.
San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City.
The San Francisco City Attorney's Office and Controller's Office investigated Recology in light of revelations that the company paid nearly $1 million in bribes to Nuru, the former head of the San Francisco Department of Public Works who was sentenced to seven years in federal prison earlier this year.
Recology previously agreed last year to pay $36 million in criminal penalties as part of a federal bribery investigation.
With Tuesday's agreed settlement, Recology has now agreed to pay nearly $156 million as part of investigations into — or those that spawned from — the Nuru corruption scandal.
The law allows citizens and the media a window into the goings on of city leaders, many of whom have received crushingly low approval ratings in recent voter polls
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Recology's lenders have to approve the settlement, which officials said resolves "all disputes" with the company over rates and charges.
"This is an important agreement between the City and Recology that benefits our ratepayers and furthers the necessary reforms we need to make to improve the integrity of our waste management system," Mayor London Breed, who was fined nearly $23,000 last year after admitting to accepting a $5,600 gift from Nuru that she didn't disclose because they were "close personal friends" after dating more than 20 years ago.
Under the agreement, Recology will deposit any profits above its agreed-upon targets into the balancing account. The account could also support Recology if its profits fall below its targets, and ratepayers will be reimbursed for rent paid on Recology properties that are sold.
San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield said in a statement on Tuesday that "we can turn to better managing this relationship moving forward," referring to the June ballot measure that put him in charge of negotiating rates with Recology and allow the Board of Supervisors seek out competing bids.
Recology has had a monopoly on waste collection in The City for almost a century.
The Controller's Office on Tuesday said it "intends to immediately initiate a new process that will result in new rates" by next October.