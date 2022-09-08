Even in progressive, true egalitarian blue San Francisco, tears were shed as flags were lowered to half-staff over City Hall Thursday to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. No matter one’s persuasion or politics, the stellar, seven-decade reign of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch encompassed a lifetime of exemplary service rooted in a more dignified era.

San Franciscans not only embrace queens of all stripes — the sovereign was also a fan of our fair city.

