Even in progressive, true egalitarian blue San Francisco, tears were shed as flags were lowered to half-staff over City Hall Thursday to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. No matter one’s persuasion or politics, the stellar, seven-decade reign of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch encompassed a lifetime of exemplary service rooted in a more dignified era.
San Franciscans not only embrace queens of all stripes — the sovereign was also a fan of our fair city.
In 1983, the queen and Prince Philip embarked on a 10-day state visit to California, including visits to Sutter’s Fort in Sacramento and Yosemite Valley, hosted by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. The royal couple had planned to travel portions of the tour along the coast aboard their Royal Yacht Britannia. But the wet February weather more often pushed them ashore.
After events in Southern California, they flew a day early to San Francisco — greeted by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein and the late Deputy Chief of Protocol Charlotte Shultz — as yet another storm buffeted their docked yacht. With a mere 24 hours' notice, the St. Francis Hotel emerged as the elegant, last-minute crib for the Windsors. Event designer Stanlee Gatti, then 24, was the hotel’s room service captain and served as liaison to the queen.
“I met her and Prince Philip each morning. She was staying in the hotel’s Presidential Suite while the Reagans bunked in the London Suite,” he recalls. “I would determine the particular fish (a dried version) they liked at breakfast. And make sure she received the seven daily newspapers she’d read in a chair, with her legs primly crossed, cover-to-cover.”
Gatti remembers the queen as incredibly gracious, especially as he tried to source a flag emblazoned with the Queen’s Standard to fly above the hotel’s marquee.
“She didn’t wish to trouble me, saying ‘No need to fly my flag, the Union Jack will be sufficient’,” he shared. “She was genuinely lovely: a petite, dignified yet strong woman.”
During their two-night stay, the royals and the Reagans dined at the city’s former royal court: the tiki-themed Trader Vic’s. It was the queen’s first-ever restaurant meal.
San Francisco Chronicle columnist Carl Nolte worked the royal beat with Chronicle society columnist Pat Steger, who scored the Trader Vic’s item: “Pat was so good, she knew all The City’s top maitre d’s. I don’t remember the details, but Pat got the scoop on what the queen ate and the message in her fortune cookie.”
A few days prior, Nolte traveled to San Diego for a reception aboard the Britannia hosted by the San Francisco British consul. At the time, there were security concerns due to IRA activists here, enraged by the troubles in Northern Ireland, who protested the Queen’s visit.
“So I have this fancy invite, even though the cleaners had lost the pants to my one good suit. I’m onboard with about 100 press people. We go down the receiving line and the queen and Prince Philip shake everyone’s hand,” says Nolte. “Then we’re offered drinks. I notice a silver platter deliver the queen a cocktail; it looked like Dubonnet on-the-rocks. She didn’t seem to like it and, suddenly, she starts talking to me. And, boy, was she charming. Nothing like the aloof portrayal you see on ‘The Crown.’ She was very friendly and asked about San Francisco, mentioning she’d heard there were ‘weirdos’ there. I told her something funny which I no longer recall. But the queen laughed. I couldn’t believe it! She possessed beautiful manners and held your gaze, making you feel as if you’re the most important person in the world.”
On the second day of the royals’ visit, Reagan hosted a state dinner at the de Young Museum. During remarks, Elizabeth elicited laughter from her host, when she drolly quipped their trip had been blanketed by lousy weather.
“I knew before we came that we had exported many of our traditions to the United States,” she said to Reagan, according to Reagan Presidential Library & Museum archives. “I had not realized before that weather was one of them.”
Prior to dinner, there was more royal laughter during a special Beach Blanket Babylon performance at Davies Symphony Hall. Organized by Charlotte Shultz and BBB creator Steve Silver, the queen and Prince Philip delighted in the musical variety performance that was famous for its wacky, oversized hats.
“Steve and the queen had a little tête-à-tête before the show,” recalls former Beach Blanket producer Jo Schuman Silver, widow of the creator. “She was so sweet and seemed surprised at their reception, sharing with Steve, ‘We got quite a lot of telly coverage today, didn’t we?’”
At the time Princess Diana and now the new King Charles III, had just welcomed the queen’s future heir, Prince William. So Silver designed a Buckingham Palace-shaped hat with window openings that revealed scenes of the royal family.
Tom Horn, honorary consul of Monaco and War Memorial board president, vividly recalls the queen’s experience. And the uncharacteristic royal response.
“Charlotte organized a pre-BBB reception in the War Memorial Building with Tony Bennett and (Broadway actress) Mary Martin,” said Horn, who notes, typically, royals don’t show emotion on duty. “But the palace hat also featured a door which opened as a model of the queen moved back-and-forth while waving. And Prince Philip burst out laughing.”
Gatti says the queen’s trip here was so special because it was meticulously planned by Shultz, who became the chief of protocol for San Francisco and California, and was The City’s most effervescent unpaid civic cheerleader.
Her down-home, Texas warmth utterly charmed both Elizabeth and Philip. For their farewell breakfast on The Embarcadero before the royals boarded their yacht, Shultz cleverly served the couple Cheerios. In 2007, at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., Elizabeth returned Shultz’s hospitality, bestowing her with the title commander of the Royal Victorian Order.
In a statement issued Thursday, Mayor London Breed praised the British monarch's impressive life of service.
“The queen's leadership and dedication to public service over the last seven decades has left a lasting legacy that rose above politics. The queen saw the world not only through the eyes of a monarch, but as one who understood that unity was in the best interest of the people she represented and served. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom.”
Visitors are invited to sign their condolence messages in City Hall’s Fourth Floor South Gallery from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. The condolence book will later be presented to the British Consulate in San Francisco.