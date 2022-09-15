An Emergency Firefighting Water System fire hydrant at 7th Avenue and Irving Street in the Sunset District. Supervisors representing the western neighborhoods want to expand the system to better respond to earthquakes and fires.
The Emergency Firefighting Water System is seen as a critical part of San Francisco’s protection against earthquakes. In the 1906 earthquake that devastated the city, much of the damage was caused by subsequent fires.
The City’s existing system serves neighborhoods in its northeastern corner well, but leaves the outside lands relatively underprotected, proponents for the upgrade argue. Mar and Chan both represent districts on the city’s west side.
The City has already poured hundreds of millions of dollars into expanding and repairing the water system. But it remains billions of dollars short of the full plan envisioned by proponents of buttressing the City’s earthquake infrastructure.
Now, Mar is asking the City’s Office of Resilience and Capital Planning to hammer out a financing plan by the end of 2022 to pay for that work, which would likely lean on a mixture of local, state and federal funds.
“While the price tag is very high for this, it's going to be even more costly if we don't act urgently," Mar said during a committee meeting on Wednesday.
The request has been put forward in the form of a resolution, which was approved by the Budget and Finance Committee on Monday and now heads to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote.
The emergency firefighting system is a touchy subject in a City that has experienced the devastating consequences of major earthquakes, but has no shortage of infrastructure projects also competing for funding.
The resolution points to a 2019 Civil Grand Jury report that urged San Francisco to expand its Emergency Firefighting Water System before the next major quake. The United States Geological Survey estimates that there is a 51% chance of an earthquake 7.0 magnitude or greater by 2041 in the Bay Area.
The Emergency Firefighting Water System is a network of high-pressure pipes, first built after the massive 1906 earthquake. The original system has pipes that are separate from the pipes that carry drinking water. But the plan proposed by The City calls for single pipes that carry potable water and be pressurized in the event of an emergency.
A major extension of the existing system won’t come cheap, and exactly how it’s designed remains to be seen.
The Public Utilities Commission released a Planning Study in late 2021 that a vocal group of residents denounced as inadequate, particularly because it does not include a plan to draw water from the Pacific Ocean to help fight fires in the event of an earthquake.
The planning study estimated that the more scaled back option would cost $4.1 billion, while a system that taps into seawater would cost an estimated $5.7 billion, if completed by 2046.
The City has already approved multiple “Earthquake Safety and Emergency Safety and Emergency Response Bonds” totaling more than $300 million on improvements to the system since 2010. These included fixing decades-old pieces of the existing system and extending high-pressure protection to parts of the Richmond and Sunset neighborhoods.
But the remaining funding gap is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.
As one example, the resolution notes the purchase of 20 specialized fire trucks recommended by the Civil Grand Jury at a cost of about $1 million each.
