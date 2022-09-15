Emergency Water System Fire Hydrants

An Emergency Firefighting Water System fire hydrant at 7th Avenue and Irving Street in the Sunset District. Supervisors representing the western neighborhoods want to expand the system to better respond to earthquakes and fires.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A week in which the Bay Areas has been rattled by minor earthquakes may be the best time to ask about preparing for the next big one.

Supervisor Gordon Mar is asking The City to develop a financing plan for a massive upgrade to San Francisco’s Emergency Firefighting Water System, which aims to ensure a steady flow of water even after a major earthquake.

