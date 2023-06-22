As downtown San Francisco struggles to reclaim its pre-COVID glory, political and business leaders have been pondering some rather dramatic and imaginative changes to revitalize The City's troubled nerve center.
During Bloomberg's Technology Summit on Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky spoke about the obstacles standing in the way of downtown's resurgence, and both floated some left-field ideas on how to overcome those difficulties.
For her part, Breed pushed back against the oft-repeated "doom loop" narrative surrounding The City and suggested downtown could move past an emphasis on retail in an effort to invite people back to the area.
"Before the pandemic, how people shopped had changed and continues to change, and it will continue to change," Breed said. "We can't completely rely on retail in downtown and restrict what happens there anymore."
Earlier in the month, the Westfield Mall's parent company announced it will relinquish management of the complex, citing unsafe conditions, a lack of law enforcement in the area and increasingly dismal sales.
Some of Breed's suggestions for the beleaguered downtown shopping center: tear it down and build a new soccer stadium or a lab.
Ex // Top Stories
How one diner on Polk Street became the spot for The City's LGBTQ crowd
"We’ll see more technological change in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years"
Once illegal, the nearly three-decade-long tradition now requires hundreds to organize
Such a move would be quite the makeover for the area, but one Breed said her office has worked to make easier in the face of The City's economic woes.
"San Francisco has never had to work hard for tourists, for visitors, for people who want to shop here... so there have been a lot of limits placed on what people can do in certain pockets of the city," Breed said, adding that policies she has put in place have made it less of a hassle for new businesses to occupy vacant locations.
In the same vein, Chesky suggested vacant offices could be converted for residential or mixed use and said considering new uses for empty buildings in San Francisco presents a "massive opportunity" to create new community spaces for people in the modern, technologically driven world.
"The mall is now Amazon, the theater is now Netflix, the grocery store for many people is now Instacart, and so many of these community spaces don't exist anymore," Chesky said. "So how do people gather in the future?"
Some uses suggested for downtown's empty storefronts by the CEO include offering people communal work or "experiential" spaces to enhance the feeling of togetherness that has been elusive since the rise of technology and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're probably living in the loneliest time in human history, and I think one of the problems in San Francisco and all over the world is we need to rebuild physical communities, we need to be physically together," Chesky said.