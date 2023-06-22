Westfield Mall Facade

San Francisco Mayor London Breed suggested the Westfield Mall could be torn down, and a soccer stadium or lab could be built in its place.

As downtown San Francisco struggles to reclaim its pre-COVID glory, political and business leaders have been pondering some rather dramatic and imaginative changes to revitalize The City's troubled nerve center.

During Bloomberg's Technology Summit on Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky spoke about the obstacles standing in the way of downtown's resurgence, and both floated some left-field ideas on how to overcome those difficulties.

