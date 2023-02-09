SFPD patrol

The SFPD identified officer overtime as "a strategic investment that will enhance the city’s overall recovery plan by improving street conditions in San Francisco."

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that coming augmentations to officer overtime will complement Mayor London Breed's plan to "reinvigorate" downtown San Francisco.

Breed announced on Thursday during her 2023 State of the City address a multi-step "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future" intended to reinvigorate the troubled district with several methods, including new tax incentives and increased public safety.

