A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts.
Today, Supervisor Shamann Walton, in partnership with leaders of San Francisco's Pacific Islander community, announced plans to establish the nation’s first PI Cultural district in Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale. The designation seeks to highlight the 100 year history of the Pacific Islander community in San Francisco.
Walton intends to introduce the resolution at today's board of supervisors meeting.
“Visitacion Valley neighborhood also reflects the decline and disparities of the PI community as well as highlights the contributions of the PI community,” Walton’s office stated in a press release. The office also noted the history of the neighborhood as a place in which the Pacific Islander community settled in San Francisco.According to the 2020 Census, around 50% of Visitacion Valley residents identify as Asian.
San Francisco’s Cultural Districts Program is geared toward bringing together city staff and funding with leaders of San Francisco’s multi-faceted communities. The program is comprised thus far of nine districts across The City: along with the three mentioned earlier, the SoMa Pilipinas – Filipino Cultural District, the Transgender Cultural District, the African American Arts and Cultural District, the American Indian Cultural District and the Sunset Chinese Cultural District make up S.F.’s quilt of designated communities.
The mission of these districts is to bolster the strength of these communities through an allotment of resources and leadership aimed at supporting legacy business and nonprofits, encourage community art, and showcase tradition. Underpinning the program is an intent to support communities that have been historically wronged.
The move comes amid an increase in hate crimes against San Francisco's AAPI community.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.