People hold signs at a rally in the Castro to show support for Asian and Pacific Islander communities in March 2022.

A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts. 

On Tuesday supervisor Shamann Walton, in partnership with leaders of San Francisco's Pacific Islander community, announced plans to establish the nation’s first PI Cultural district in Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale. The designation seeks to highlight the 100 year history of the Pacific Islander community in San Francisco. 

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua