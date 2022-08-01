After a summer of eclectic sets, the Stern Grove Festival will end its 85th season with a big name and Bay Area native — rock legend Phil Lesh.

Lesh is widely known for his three decades as a bass guitarist with the Grateful Dead. After the group disbanded, Lesh lived continued the Dead's legacy through the work of Phil Lesh & Friends, which performs original music from the Dead, their covers and work from other members of the band.

Lesh & Friends will headline Stern Grove’s finale, The Big Picnic, on August 14. Grahame Lesh, the son of Phil Lesh and co-founder of the band Midnight North, will open the Sunday song-fest.

The line-up will also feature a frenzy of folks, blues, rock and jazz performers, like Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead, jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, Stuart Bogie, John Molo, Jason Crosby, Katie Jacoby and Mikaela Davis.

The Big Picnic is a fundraising event that benefits Stern Grove in its ongoing commitment to providing San Francisco with free concerts and sponsoring community outreach programs in the Bay Area. Admission to the event is free, marking Lesh’s first free concert in the area in more than 30 years.

To attend, guests must register for tickets at www.sterngrove.org. Live streams of the events are also available, beginning at 2 p.m.

As part of the event's fundraising efforts, reserved picnic tables are also available starting at $5,000 10 ten guests. For more information on picnic table perks and passes, check out the Festival’s table reservations page.

IF YOU GO

Stern Grove Season Finale, The Big Picnic

Where: Sigmund Stern Grove, San Francisco, CA 94132

When: Sunday, August 14. Doors open at noon; performances begin at 2 p.m.

Contact: bigpicnic@sterngrove.org